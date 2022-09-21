Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
7 arrested in north Fargo home scheduled for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Seven homeless people were arrested Tuesday morning at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition. Around 11:15 a.m., Fargo Police officers responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue N. after a report of a disturbance. Fargo police say all...
valleynewslive.com
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon. Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
kvrr.com
Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home following fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In January 2020 a fire devastated Elim Rehab Center on University Drive in Fargo. Now, Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home. “It’s a new day and we are ready to open our doors and say ‘Welcome home,'” Fargo Elim Administrator Renee Muhonen said.
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
KNOX News Radio
Fatal train-pedestrian crash in Fargo
A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo early this morning. Police responded to the crossing in the 400 block of Broadway around 12:30 after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a person was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train. The victim was dead at the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says, as of 11:03 am, the operation is now complete. We’re waiting for details of the operation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story. --------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 10:35 a.m. officers are still on...
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
valleynewslive.com
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
wdayradionow.com
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
kvrr.com
Some fear stronger restrictions for downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn expresses concern over public safety downtown, some feel the city commission is approaching issues downtown too aggressively. “We have to take back our downtown. Right now, the perception is our downtown is not safe and we have to address...
valleynewslive.com
18K lost in recent grandparent scam
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
lptv.org
Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale
A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
