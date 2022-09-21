ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 3

MIAMI, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with stock in Trevor Lawrence and Russell Gage are among my winners from Week 3. Alvin Kamara and Tom Brady stock owners are Week 3 losers. I considered average draft position (ADP), Week 3 opportunities and performance and injuries when deciding which...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
76ers' Harden, Embiid healthy, happy and chasing a title

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden leaned into a microphone and deadpanned that he lost 100 pounds over the summer. Joel Embiid’s summer vacation — at least, according to the NBA scoring champion — was spent entirely in bed. And what of that NBA investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering in offseason free-agency moves? “The league office does an amazing job,” basketball President Daryl Morey said. Well, that seems settled.
