The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Bucs’ Todd Bowles wants ruling on play-clock disparity and more snap urgency
TAMPA — A day after his team’s comeback hopes essentially were dashed by a delay-of-game penalty, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said the team is examining a perceived play-clock disparity. With plenty of self-examination thrown in. The Bucs’ potential rally was hindered greatly Sunday when they were assessed a...
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 3
MIAMI, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with stock in Trevor Lawrence and Russell Gage are among my winners from Week 3. Alvin Kamara and Tom Brady stock owners are Week 3 losers. I considered average draft position (ADP), Week 3 opportunities and performance and injuries when deciding which...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
76ers' Harden, Embiid healthy, happy and chasing a title
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden leaned into a microphone and deadpanned that he lost 100 pounds over the summer. Joel Embiid’s summer vacation — at least, according to the NBA scoring champion — was spent entirely in bed. And what of that NBA investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering in offseason free-agency moves? “The league office does an amazing job,” basketball President Daryl Morey said. Well, that seems settled.
