Text-A-Tip leads to drug arrest in Alton
ALTON—A 37-year-old Denison man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Alton on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred. The...
Passenger injured in rollover by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured in a vehicle rollover crash about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, near Sheldon. Thirty-six-year-old Ramiro Alvarez Lopez of Sibley was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo south on the 2900 mile of Nettle Avenue about three miles northwest of Sheldon when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
One injured in collision in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Orange City. Fifteen-year-old Aidan Joy Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving west on Fifth Street Northeast when she pulled out from a stop sign onto Albany Avenue Northeast and her 2009 Buick Lucerne struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 51-year-old Cristi Ann Kelch of Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
Sheldon man to federal prison for shotgun
SIOUX CITY—A 40-year-old Sheldon man was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Clinton James Kreykes pleaded guilty on March 23, in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Trail of stolen items helps Sioux City police find burglary suspect
One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.
South Dakota man arrested for kidnapping baby
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old baby. Police say Saturday morning 36-year-old Michael Neal Jr. forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was watching the child. Police say the caregiver wasn’t able to stop him and he took off with the baby. […]
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
Two face drug-related charges after stop
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The arrest of 21-year-old Brandon Marin Mejia and 25-year-old Mario Cesar Favela Laborin stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup for a stop sign violation on the 1000 block of 145th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Biker arrested for OWI, meth in Paullina
PAULLINA—A 36-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paullina on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with an intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Man drives vehicle without permission
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
Group wrestled man to ground after pulling out gun at Sioux City apartment, documents state
A man is behind bars on multiple gun charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun at a Sioux City apartment and was wrestled to the ground.
Storm Lake police unable to help with non-emergency locked cars
The City of Storm Lake announced that officers will be unable to offer unlocking services if a citizen is locked out of their car.
Sheldon Man Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
