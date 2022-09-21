Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday structure fire in the West Ashley area. The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m. Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of a one-story home. Firefighters...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Gas leak closes portion of N. Main Street in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A gas leak in Summerville has a portion of North Main Street closed Monday afternoon. Summerville Police say North Main Street is closed between Highway 78 and 6th Street because of a gas leak. Officers are asking anyone in that area to find a different route.
Sunday fire damages home on Taber Circle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was badly damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire in Charleston. Four adults and two dogs were able to escape the fire, which happened on Taber Circle shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Fire Department. Two pet birds did not survive. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the residential […]
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers were investigating a shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
live5news.com
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Deputies: Teen injured in Sunday night shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a teen. Deputies responded to The Retreat at Grand Oaks in Bluffton around 8:40 p.m. for a shooting. Deputies say a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside...
live5news.com
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
The Post and Courier
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track
A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
iheart.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
live5news.com
S.C. gas prices fall more than 4 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.16, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.79 on Sunday while...
abcnews4.com
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
live5news.com
After a year, James Island couple still waiting for refund from contractor
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island couple who hired a contractor to renovate their back deck says the work was never performed and, after the contractor’s arrest in an unrelated case, they’re still left waiting for their money back. Don Geddes and his wife wanted answers...
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian likely to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flooding to Charleston
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Ian will be a major hurricane in the eastern gulf, however it will weaken significantly by the time it gets to the Lowcountry at the end of the week. That still means a tropical storm impact is still likely to hit Charleston, which is now...
Comments / 0