Hollywood, SC

live5news.com

House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday structure fire in the West Ashley area. The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m. Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of a one-story home. Firefighters...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers were investigating a shooting...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
City
Hollywood, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Teen injured in Sunday night shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a teen. Deputies responded to The Retreat at Grand Oaks in Bluffton around 8:40 p.m. for a shooting. Deputies say a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

S.C. gas prices fall more than 4 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.16, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.79 on Sunday while...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CHARLESTON, SC

