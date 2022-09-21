Read full article on original website
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 5 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 5 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Lions at Vikings: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 3 game
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-1) are playing away from home for the first time of the year, looking to snap their 10-game road losing skid inside the division against the Minnesota Vikings (1-1). We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can Lions WR...
MLive.com
No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington
STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
Inside the locker room: How the Vikings adjusted with Lions stifling WR Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the game, not to mention a focal point of the Minnesota Vikings’ attack. So, when the Detroit Lions focused on stifling the third-year star receiver, the Vikings had to turn elsewhere. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a strong game in dealing with Jefferson most of the way. He had wrecked the Lions recently, with 30 catches for 503 yards and one score in four games against them entering Sunday. Jefferson was held to three catches and 14 yards in Minnesota’s 28-24 win against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
Subscribers! Download your free photos from Whitmore Lake’s 34-14 win over Lutheran Northwest
WHITMORE LAKE, MI --The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the action in Whitmore Lake’s week 5 matchup with Lutheran Northwest. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through the above gallery and...
Lions blow late double-digit lead in 28-24 loss to Vikings: Live updates recap
Goff’s first attempt is incomplete. Was trying to hit St. Brown near the sideline at midfield. Goff hits Josh Reynolds for 25 yards, spikes it with 23 seconds left. Incomplete for Reynolds. Should have been picked. Would have killed the clock anyway. Goff desperation heave is intercepted by former Michigan standout Josh Metellus. That’ll do it.
MLive.com
Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent
The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
How to Watch the Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox - MLB (9/25/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Chicago White Sox for the final time in 2022, wrapping up their three-game weekend series against their rivals Sunday afternoon, looking for the sweep. The Tigers were able to clinch their third series in the month of September thanks to a...
Investigate Bay City’s haunted Scottish Rite with local paranormal expert
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is an imposing structure that is home to a myriad of mysteries and historic happenings. Built in 1925, the Scottish Rite structure in Bay City was home to high-ranking Masons throughout the years. Now, it is also home to what a local author calls “an army of the dead” worth of paranormal activity.
The Ann Arbor News
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
Police investigate fatal shooting involving Michigan brothers
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A 26-year-old man is dead, and his 17-year-old brother is in police custody after a fatal shooting at their home over the weekend, police said. The shooting happened on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, at the family’s home at Sterling Estates in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Utica Road in Sterling Heights, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Family members heard a single gunshot, fled from the home and called 911.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Alim McNeill flashes pass-rush chops with increased role
The Detroit Lions have talked about finding new ways to use interior defender Alim McNeill, especially after adding beef to the rotation in Isaiah Buggs and Benito Jones. McNeill saw an increase in snaps during Detroit’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. The second-year defender played a career-high 58 snaps and 81% of the defensive reps. The only defensive lineman with more snaps against the Vikings was edge rusher Charles Harris.
Cannons, campfires and kettle corn: Bay City’s River of Time keeps the history flowing
BAY CITY, MI - For one magical weekend each year, Bay City’s riverfront changes dramatically. Campfire smoke fills the air along with the sweet, earthy smell of kettle corn while thundering booms of cannon fire can be heard throughout the city. This all can only mean one thing: Bay City’s River of Time festival is back.
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
MLive
