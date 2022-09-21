Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the game, not to mention a focal point of the Minnesota Vikings’ attack. So, when the Detroit Lions focused on stifling the third-year star receiver, the Vikings had to turn elsewhere. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a strong game in dealing with Jefferson most of the way. He had wrecked the Lions recently, with 30 catches for 503 yards and one score in four games against them entering Sunday. Jefferson was held to three catches and 14 yards in Minnesota’s 28-24 win against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO