Flint, MI

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 5 of 2022 season

BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 5 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
BAY CITY, MI
No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington

STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
MILLINGTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Inside the locker room: How the Vikings adjusted with Lions stifling WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the game, not to mention a focal point of the Minnesota Vikings’ attack. So, when the Detroit Lions focused on stifling the third-year star receiver, the Vikings had to turn elsewhere. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a strong game in dealing with Jefferson most of the way. He had wrecked the Lions recently, with 30 catches for 503 yards and one score in four games against them entering Sunday. Jefferson was held to three catches and 14 yards in Minnesota’s 28-24 win against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent

The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Police investigate fatal shooting involving Michigan brothers

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A 26-year-old man is dead, and his 17-year-old brother is in police custody after a fatal shooting at their home over the weekend, police said. The shooting happened on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, at the family’s home at Sterling Estates in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Utica Road in Sterling Heights, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Family members heard a single gunshot, fled from the home and called 911.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Flint Journal

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Alim McNeill flashes pass-rush chops with increased role

The Detroit Lions have talked about finding new ways to use interior defender Alim McNeill, especially after adding beef to the rotation in Isaiah Buggs and Benito Jones. McNeill saw an increase in snaps during Detroit’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. The second-year defender played a career-high 58 snaps and 81% of the defensive reps. The only defensive lineman with more snaps against the Vikings was edge rusher Charles Harris.
DETROIT, MI
