Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
Post Register
Free STEM-A-RAMA event planned Saturday in Idaho Falls
The Boy Scouts Grand Teton Council is hosting a STEM-A-RAMA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Boy Scout Office, 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway. The free event, which is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is open to all ages. Participants will be able to explore a magic show, classic cars, sailing and more. They'll also be able to check out a police crime lab and an exhibit from the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
eastidahonews.com
‘My mullet now has a purpose’: 2 east Idaho men enter national mullet championship
AMMON — The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style is making its rounds across eastern Idaho after two locals entered a national competition, showing off their mullets to win a prize for the best-looking one. Zachary Reiswig from Rexburg and Jarod Rigby from Ammon entered a competition hosted by the USA Mullet...
Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon
Bonneville County residents who use the Idaho Falls Public Library services are asked to return all checked out items by Sept. 27. The post Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon appeared first on Local News 8.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Blackfoot restaurant and pub offers cajun seafood boil and unique rooms to dine in
BLACKFOOT — A local Blackfoot restaurant and pub that opened in March offers a wide variety of food, including delicious Mac-N-Cheese, country fried steak and a special blend of cajun seafood boil. 7EIGHTY5 is located at 310 North Meridian Street. The number 785 is a phone prefix for the...
Post Register
Death penalty attorneys appointed to defend Mark Bent
Two attorneys who regularly handle death penalty cases have been appointed to defend a man who admitted to shooting and killing an acquaintance. Mark Bent, 41, will be represented by James Archibald and John Thomas in his first-degree murder case for reportedly shooting and killing 23-year-old Nikolas Bird.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Madison's Dredge a double threat for defenders
REXBURG- Practice, practice, practice. It is one of the few things players may or may not enjoy after how they performed in their last game. It can take a lot of physical and mental work to focus on improving each week. However, for Madison quarterback Ben Dredge and the team, it is an opportunity to build and continue to push forward every week.
eastidahonews.com
Ashton woman says city denied permit for ramp so her husband could use with wheelchair; city says it did not meet requirements
ASHTON — A local woman says her husband has been having health issues and needs a ramp for a wheelchair outside of their home, however, they’ve been told the ramp does not meet city code. Karon Robertson and her husband George have been living in their Ashton home...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
eastidahonews.com
Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary
IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
eastidahonews.com
We make and give every customer at Chick-fil-A a milkshake for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Fall is officially here and we thought we’d celebrate by giving away a new treat being sold at Chick-fil-A. The...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar-Salem rolls past Marsh Valley for Homecoming win
SUGAR CITY- When sports and community come together to see their team for homecoming, the home team’s mindset is to get the win and celebrate with loved ones and their peers. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it was that and much more on Friday night as the Diggers were able to shut out the Marsh Valley Eagles 63-0.
Post Register
Man in stalking case sentenced to prison after drinking on probation
A man who initially was sentenced to probation in a stalking case has now been sentenced to prison. According to court records George Capson, 44, of Pocatello, was sentenced in Bingham County to serve two-and-a-half to five years in prison. An affidavit filed against him states that, in May, Capson went to a bar for five hours.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused of driving over 100 mph before crashing into field
BLACKFOOT — An 18-year-old Blackfoot woman was charged over the weekend after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour, eluding a deputy, and then telling the deputy she wasn’t driving, even though she hopped out of the driver’s side. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed...
