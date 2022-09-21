ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

Post Register

Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls

The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Free STEM-A-RAMA event planned Saturday in Idaho Falls

The Boy Scouts Grand Teton Council is hosting a STEM-A-RAMA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Boy Scout Office, 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway. The free event, which is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is open to all ages. Participants will be able to explore a magic show, classic cars, sailing and more. They'll also be able to check out a police crime lab and an exhibit from the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Death penalty attorneys appointed to defend Mark Bent

Two attorneys who regularly handle death penalty cases have been appointed to defend a man who admitted to shooting and killing an acquaintance. Mark Bent, 41, will be represented by James Archibald and John Thomas in his first-degree murder case for reportedly shooting and killing 23-year-old Nikolas Bird.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Madison's Dredge a double threat for defenders

REXBURG- Practice, practice, practice. It is one of the few things players may or may not enjoy after how they performed in their last game. It can take a lot of physical and mental work to focus on improving each week. However, for Madison quarterback Ben Dredge and the team, it is an opportunity to build and continue to push forward every week.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar-Salem rolls past Marsh Valley for Homecoming win

SUGAR CITY- When sports and community come together to see their team for homecoming, the home team’s mindset is to get the win and celebrate with loved ones and their peers. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it was that and much more on Friday night as the Diggers were able to shut out the Marsh Valley Eagles 63-0.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Post Register

Man in stalking case sentenced to prison after drinking on probation

A man who initially was sentenced to probation in a stalking case has now been sentenced to prison. According to court records George Capson, 44, of Pocatello, was sentenced in Bingham County to serve two-and-a-half to five years in prison. An affidavit filed against him states that, in May, Capson went to a bar for five hours.
eastidahonews.com

Woman accused of driving over 100 mph before crashing into field

BLACKFOOT — An 18-year-old Blackfoot woman was charged over the weekend after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour, eluding a deputy, and then telling the deputy she wasn’t driving, even though she hopped out of the driver’s side. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed...
BLACKFOOT, ID

