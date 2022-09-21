Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
valleynewslive.com
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
kvrr.com
LIVE: NDSU SAE Students Walking From Grand Forks To Fargo For Men’s Health
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The drive from Grand Forks to Fargo can be a lot. Imagine trying to walk it. That’s what the men of NDSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity are doing. Groups of six to 10 member are taking turns in a relay walk down old highway 81 raising awareness for men’s health.
740thefan.com
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to an apartment building for a fire call that forced people to evacuate. The original call came in around 3:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th St. S. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Our photojournalist at the scene said people living in...
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
Is Fargo's vibrant nightlife turning violent and vagrant?
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
froggyweb.com
Bus driver, 3 students hurt in SW Cass County crash
LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO) – Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
kvrr.com
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
kvrr.com
David Hamilton to retire after more than two decades at F-M Opera & Concordia College
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After being part of Fargo-Moorhead Opera for three decades, 25 of them in leadership roles, General Director David Hamilton is calling it a career. He has also been teaching voice and Italian at Concordia College since the mid 1990s. Hamilton has a wide range of...
valleynewslive.com
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
froggyweb.com
7 arrested in north Fargo home scheduled for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Seven homeless people were arrested Tuesday morning at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition. Around 11:15 a.m., Fargo Police officers responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue N. after a report of a disturbance. Fargo police say all...
