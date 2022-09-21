ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

KFYR-TV

A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND

NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
NOME, ND
valleynewslive.com

Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood

FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to an apartment building for a fire call that forced people to evacuate. The original call came in around 3:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th St. S. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Our photojournalist at the scene said people living in...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Bus driver, 3 students hurt in SW Cass County crash

LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO) – Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

valleynewslive.com

Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

froggyweb.com

7 arrested in north Fargo home scheduled for demolition

FARGO (KFGO) – Seven homeless people were arrested Tuesday morning at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition. Around 11:15 a.m., Fargo Police officers responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue N. after a report of a disturbance. Fargo police say all...
FARGO, ND

