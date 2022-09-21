BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are in the hospital after a gas tanker and a van collided in Hyde Park early Monday morning, spilling dozens of gallons of gas onto the road. Officials said the van hit a truck on Hyde Park Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Boston Fire crews said the hit to the gas tanker caused a leak of 50-60 gallons of gasoline onto the street. Crews have closed portions of the road while they put down absorbents and cover the sewer drains to contain the spill. Officials said residents who live in the area shouldn’t be concerned, despite potentially smelling a gas odor.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO