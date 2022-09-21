ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Shuttle buses replace Red Line Braintree Branch service due to police activity near Wollaston

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing service between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass Stations due to police activity near Wollaston Station. Officials said at approximately 6:00 a.m. the operator of a Red Line train reported observing two individuals on the northbound Red Line track, just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel responded and found a man and woman, both deceased. Officials said while MBTA Transit Police and the Norfolk County DA’s office are working to determine why the individuals were on the tracks, preliminary investigation indicates the people had not been struck by a train.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Riders settle in for rolling shutdowns on the Green Line D branch

BOSTON (WHDH) - Work was underway on the first day of rolling service shutdowns for the Green Line D branch as the MBTA began repair and improvement work. Shuttle busses were back on roads Saturday to replace service between Kenmore and Riverside until Oct. 2 during the first of three 9-day shutdowns set to take place over the coming weeks.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews work to repair water main break in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Water is shut off to several dozen homes as crews work to repair a water main break in Methuen. Crews are working near Pelham Street and Pearl Street. Officials warn residents that they could see discolored water. The city is also warning of road closures in the area.
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Rolling closures for Green Line’s D branch begin Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shutdowns for the Green Line’s D branch start Saturday, Sept. 24, and are expected to continue through stretches of late September and October, according to the MBTA. The transportation authority announced the closures earlier this month, detailing how the branch will switch to shuttle service for...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Two hurt in crash involving gas tanker truck in Hyde Park, spilling gas on road

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are in the hospital after a gas tanker and a van collided in Hyde Park early Monday morning, spilling dozens of gallons of gas onto the road. Officials said the van hit a truck on Hyde Park Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Boston Fire crews said the hit to the gas tanker caused a leak of 50-60 gallons of gasoline onto the street. Crews have closed portions of the road while they put down absorbents and cover the sewer drains to contain the spill. Officials said residents who live in the area shouldn’t be concerned, despite potentially smelling a gas odor.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

School bus sustains ‘heavy damage’ in two-vehicle accident

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus and a one-ton dump truck crashed at around 7:20 Monday morning, leaving the bus with “heavy damage,” according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department. When crews arrived to River Road near Rosa Lane, they were able to extricate the bus driver,...
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Boil water notice lifted in Plainville, North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO/PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A boil water notice for residents in North Attleboro and Plainville has been lifted. The order was officially lifted at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a joint-press release from both towns. “We would like to thank our residents for their cooperation and understanding...
PLAINVILLE, MA
whdh.com

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and 3 more are hospitalized after a crash in North Andover. The crash involved a pickup truck and SUV early Sunday morning on Great Pond Road. Officials said the front passenger of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman from Lawrence, died in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Shots fired at officer in Roxbury, suspect arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - An officer in plain clothes was involved in an investigation on Waumbeck Street in Roxbury when the shots were fired Sunday evening. Boston Police officials say the gunshots missed the officer, but struck an unmarked police vehicle. The suspect allegedly approached the car and fired multiple rounds....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New BPS superintendent meets with students and staff on first day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The new superintendent of Boston Public Schools Mary Skipper began her first day on the job meeting with students and staff this morning. Skipper said she’s excited to lead the district and bring much-needed change knowing she has a tough road ahead as the Boston School Department recently avoided being designated as underperforming and being taken over by the state.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester holds vigil on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an afternoon of reflection and healing in Dorchester Sunday. Dozens of people gathered for a ceremony at Pope John Paul II Park. “If Congress has deemed that this is a day where we remember our loved ones who were murdered, then I want to do something about it,” said Pastor Ronald Odom Senior, who is a co-founder at SPOT for Life Foundation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating fire in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford. The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

BU Police arrest suspect involved in campus stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week. BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Kicks for Cancer charity event held for 16th year in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A soccer event held at Concord-Carlisle High School had one goal in mind: advancing ovarian cancer prevention. Kicks for Cancer started 16 years ago, after the assistant coach of Concord-Carlisle High School’s boys soccer team suffered a life changing loss. “It was started in honor...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Northeastern bomb threat was fake, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Northeastern University Police have said that a bomb threat that hit campus Thursday night turned out to be false, and no one’s safety was ever at risk. According to NUPD, shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified person called in a threat alleging that there were explosives in the campus’s Curry Center. Police responded immediately, evacuated the building and conducted a sweep of the building along with K9 units.
BOSTON, MA

