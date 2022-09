Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attended the elegant party of their long time friend, Anna Wintour . They were joined by a variety of A-Listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio , also a friend of the couple.

The party was hosted in Wintour’s Manhattan home this past Sundaym and took advantage of the fact that a large amount of celebrities are in the city following the conclusion of Fashion Week.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Sanchez arrived at the party holding hands. The two were accompanied by their security and dressed up for the occasion.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Sanchez wore a short black dress that she paired with jewelry and her high heels. She wore her hair loose. Bezos also wore all black, wearing a button up shirt and pants.

Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio expertly dodged the camera flashes with a hat and a face mask. He wore a dark blue outfit that he paired with some white sneakers.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness were also in attendance, wearing elegant outfits. Furness had on a striking cream colored skirt with some red details, and wore some high heels. Jackman wore a white jacket over a plain white t-shirt. He paired that with black shoes and pants.