ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Cozy in Red Coat, Beanie & Purple Uggs to Celebrate Her Birthday

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u69pW_0i4jRGAG00

Jada Pinkett-Smith wore a cozy outfit to celebrate a big day.

The “Red Table Talk” co-host rang in her birthday on Sunday. She posted a video from her party on her Instagram on Monday sharing a glimpse of her stunning cake and her family and friends, including husband Will Smith and their son, Jaden Smith, who attended her soiree. In the video, Smith can be seen wearing a cozy bright red coat with a matching set underneath. Her top and pants matched the hue of her jacket flawlessly. She wore a black beanie for extra warmth.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

The “Matrix” actress slipped into a pair of fuzzy boots to complete her warm look. She sported a colorful pair of Ugg boots. The boots featured sheepskin lining as well as a soft, colorful sheepskin outer.

Uggs regained popularity in the fall of 2021 due to the Mini style becoming popular among celebrities and influencers. Other than Smith, stars like Keke Palmer, Barbie Ferriera, Gigi Hadid and more have been spotted wearing the fuzzy shoes.

Though she kept things casual for her birthday celebration, red carpets are an occasion for Smith to partake in glamorous dressing. The “Magic Mike XXL” star often wears pumps and sandals with towering heels from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. These usually feature edgy accents like metallic hues, crystals and studs. For off-duty moments, the actress also favors colorful sneakers while off-duty from Adidas and Yeezy.

Click through the gallery to see Smith’s red carpet style through the years.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 32

Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gets Cozy in a 2000s-Inspired Red Velour Sweat Set and Fuzzy Cheetah Print Ugg Boots for Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennette McCurdy

In a teaser video posted to Instagram on Sept. 2, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris of “Red Table Talk” gathered around while the sound of someone knocking to a beat played in the background. The mysterious knocking was coming from former Nickelodeon child star Jennette McCurdy who will appear in Wednesday’s newest episode in order to discuss her traumatic time on “iCarly” and the abuse she suffered under her now deceased mother which she detailed in her new novel “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Table...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear. The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Keke Palmer
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Beanie Purple Uggs
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Is the New Face of Stuart Weitzman, Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy Ad

Kim Kardashian has updated her resume! The reality star is the new face of Stuart Weitzman. The 41-year-old’s role was announced in a press release on Tuesday, September 20, along with a sexy black and white campaign for the luxury shoe brand. In the fall ad, the Skims founder showed off her famous curves, posing in the label’s Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed Lucite Wedge Boot and the thigh-high Ultrastuart 100 Boot. The Kardashians star paired the footwear with high-cut bodysuits that exposed her bum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy