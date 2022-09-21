ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nursing MCL sprain

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss the start of training camp.

Per the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Thunder begin training camp on Tuesday. They open the season against the host Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 in Minneapolis.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, is entering the first season of his five-year, $179,299,750 million contract.

He averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 56 games last season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has contributed 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 243 career games with the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder.

