Honolulu, HI

Tommy Davidson talks about show in Waikiki

By Kristine Uyeno
 4 days ago

He’s an actor, comedian and singer, and he’s here in Hawaii! Tommy Davidson is performing a one-night show at the Blue Note Hawaii. He stopped by Wake Up 2day to talk about the show and to do some funny impersonations!

