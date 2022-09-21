Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
County Championship: Title-chasing Notts face innings defeat as 19 wickets fall in day at Worcester
LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one) Worcestershire 390: Roderick 102, D'Oliveira 85, Tongue 45*; Ball 3-60, Hutton 3-86 Nottinghamshire 128: Hameed 37 ; Barnard 4-26, Pennington 4-31 & 129-6: Hameed 58; Gibbon 3-24 Notts (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (7 pts) by 133 runs with four second-innings wickets...
BBC
County Championship: David Lloyd's triple century puts Glamorgan on top v Derbyshire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Glamorgan (6 pts) by 415 runs with five first innings wickets standing. Glamorgan captain David Lloyd hit the second highest score in the club's history...
Footie mad Prince William caught between England and Wales loyalties ahead of World Cup after new title
WEMBLEY chiefs believe the newly-installed Prince of Wales will remain FA President. But that might land Prince William in a slight World Cup conflict of interests. Gareth Southgate's England meet Rob Page's Wales in their final group match in Qatar on November 29. It is not yet known if Prince...
BBC
England in Pakistan: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steer Pakistan to incredible 10-wicket win
England 199-5 (20 overs): Moeen 55* (23), Duckett 43 (22); Rauf 2-30 Pakistan 203-0 (19.3 overs): Babar 110* (66), Rizwan 88* (51) Babar Azam hit 110 not out and Mohammad Rizwan an unbeaten 88 as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable 10-wicket victory over England to level the sides' Twenty20 series at 1-1.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Worcester Warriors: MP Robin Walker asks DCMS to sanction club being put into administration
Worcester MP Robin Walker has addressed parliament, asking the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to sanction putting troubled rugby club Worcester Warriors into administration. Although Saturday's Premiership home game with Newcastle has had the go-ahead, Warriors face an RFU funding ultimatum on Monday. "I urge the DCMS to...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.・
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
Comments / 0