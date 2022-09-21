Danish label Han Kjøbenhavn showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week with a ready-to-wear collection titled “Searching for Shadows.”. The show notes unveiled that the lineup originated from the emotions that are brought to life when being in the darkness and searching for shadows. “Shadows are what we think of it to be. The objects, shapes, and emotions it carries with it, is up to the receiver to feel,” Founder Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen said in a press release. “My aim is that it is interesting enough for people to engage in.”

