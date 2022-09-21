Read full article on original website
Here's How Hypebae Got Ready For Fashion Month
Between New York, London, Milan and now onto Paris, Fashion Week has transformed into a full-blown Fashion Month. The Hypebae team has been lucky enough to sit front row at Fendi Resort 2023, capture the backstage glam of Tia Adeola’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection and quite literally experience models “dropping” looks at Beate Karlsson’s collection for AVAVAV. But we wouldn’t have been able to keep up with the glitz and glam without looking (and feeling) good for the part.
Rhuigi Villaseñor Unveils Bally's SS23 Collection
Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor has revealed his first BALLY collection , delivering an exploration of European luxury through a familiar American lens. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection offers elevated yet easy to wear garments that exude the kind of relaxed sophistication only the truly wealthy enjoy. “In fashion as in...
Matty Bovan is What Dreams Are Made Of
There are runway moments, though few and far between, that are oh so fantastical that one abandons their personal style or the conformities of trends to pull up stakes and live in a designer’s mind. Matty Bovan manages to reach that height with an all-consuming presentation of print-laden maximalism, closing out Milan Fashion Week with a fresh perspective on Italian luxury.
Dolce & Gabbana Enlists Kim Kardashian for SS23 Collection
For its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Dolce & Gabbana enlisted Kim Kardashian — a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (remember Kourtney’s fully D&G-branded wedding?) — to curate its presentation at Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder, who has previously teamed up with Fendi on a co-branded collection,...
Jimmy Choo Delivers Denim, Anklets and Loafers for Spring 2023
For Spring ‘23 we’ve seen footwear as minimal as Prada‘s Mary Jane’s and as bodacious as Moschino‘s “inflatable” booties. Somewhere in the middle lies Jimmy Choo‘s offering — a practical, but on-trend roster of sandals, boots, pumps and loafers. Many of...
What Would We Do Without Moschino?
No matter how the trend bell tolls, Moschino remains a safe place to land. A necessary break from the post apocalyptic, grunge and goth, a respite from the seriousness of fashion and its haunting cyclical nature. At Moschino, its all good. Don’t take its playfulness lightly, Moschino is very much...
Meet Herbar, the Brand That Marries Skincare and Wellness Through Mushrooms
Beauty and wellness are synonymous. As a beauty editor, I always exclaim, “skincare is health care,” Now, founders Catarina Oliveira and Rui Liu are proving that adage to be true with the soon-to-be-launch of Herbar. The Berlin-based skincare line has been in the works for over two years...
The New Balance 9060 Returns in a "Multi-Color" Makeup
After making its debut as a Joe Freshgoods collaboration in May, the New Balance 9060 has donned “Sea Salt,” “Mindful Grey,” “Rain Cloud” and “Natural Indigo” colorways along with a black/purple iteration by Mowalola. The hybrid model returns in a “Multi-Color” makeup...
Raf Simons Announces Rescheduled LFW Show Date
Following a string of cancelled showcases from this season’s London Fashion Week, Raf Simons has just announced that its SS23 show will in fact take place in London next month. While LFW played host to a number of incredible shows from emerging and established designers, there were more than...
Burberry's LFW SS23 Showcase Saw Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell Walk the Runway
Burberry‘s rescheduled Spring/Summer 2023 showcase took place on September 26, after the brand cancelled its initial presentation earlier this month. The show took place with an audience that included the likes of Kanye West, Headie One, Daniel Kaluuya, Chloe Bailey and Bree Runway. With Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell walking the runway, the British brand’s SS23 collection draws inspiration from the seaside.
TikTok’s "Anti-Mascara" Movement Is Having a Moment, and We’re Here for It
TikTok is the brainchild of some of the best and most thought-provoking beauty trends. As of late, #antimascara is headlining beauty enthusiasts ‘For You’ pages with over 46 million views. The trend is different from what it may suggest as it does not involve ditching mascara altogether but...
12 Fall Books That You Can Easily Read In One Sitting
From hints of spookiness to dysfunctional family dynamics to paranormal romances that make you want to cuddle up with your favorite oversized sweater, these books are perfect for your fall TBR list.
Are Khloé Kardashian and '365 Days' Actor Michele Morrone Dating?
Over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone were photographed getting cozy, which led fans to believe that maybe the two could be dating. The reality star and the 365 Days star both attended the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week. They sat next to each other and posed for a backstage photo, which Morrone ended up sharing on his Instagram Story with Kardashian tagged in the pic. They were also recorded closely chatting at an afterparty.
Maximilian Davis Makes His Ferragamo Debut at Milan Fashion Week
Maximilian Davis unveiled his debut showcase for Ferragamo at Milan Fashion Week, marking his first since becoming the brand’s new creative director in March. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” explains Davis in a statement. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.” Characterized through sheer knits and layered organza, Ferragamo’s SS23 offering fused new Hollywood glamor with elevated reality, subverted by “flashes of fetishism” displayed through colored leather and cut-outs.
Netflix Finally Announces Premiere Date for 'Wednesday'
The date has finally been announced for one of fall’s most anticipated shows: Wednesday. “Snap, snap. Wednesday is coming to you on November 23,” Netflix announced on Instagram before teasing a special treat at TUDUM, a Netflix global fan event. “Tune in tomorrow [September 24] at 10:20am PT at TUDUM for a special surprise.”
Jil Sander Redefines Modern Balance With SS23 Collection
Designers Lucie and Luke Meier redefined modern balance with their Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Jil Sander at Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by the new and progressive world of the West Coast, the label’s latest lineup features a merge of classic workwear geometric patterns and Hollywood’s sartorial glamour, romanticism and realism.
Han Kjøbenhavn Searches for Shadows in SS23 Collection
Danish label Han Kjøbenhavn showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week with a ready-to-wear collection titled “Searching for Shadows.”. The show notes unveiled that the lineup originated from the emotions that are brought to life when being in the darkness and searching for shadows. “Shadows are what we think of it to be. The objects, shapes, and emotions it carries with it, is up to the receiver to feel,” Founder Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen said in a press release. “My aim is that it is interesting enough for people to engage in.”
Netflix Teases Season 2 of 'Single's Inferno,' 'Hellbound' and More
Netflix continues to build on its South Korean content following the success of titles like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead. At a recent event titled “Tudum,” the streamer announced its upcoming releases, revealing never-before-seen clips to fans. Hellbound, which topped charts upon its premiere in...
MM6 Maison Margiela Debuts Salomon Collab on SS23 Runway
MM6 Maison Margiela‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled “The Rite of Spring,” was themed as a rehearsal for the forthcoming season with a wide range of looks inspired by dance. The lineup proved that the low-rise trend is here to stay, with slightly cropped tees styled with loose-fitted...
Jordan Brand Updates the "Taxi" 12 With Florals
Air Jordan adds to its lineup of kid’s releases with an AJ12 decked out with a floral motif. The model starts with a build reminiscent to the “Taxi,” sporting a white leather upper with black overlays, midsole and outsole. The lateral and medial sides see white and...
