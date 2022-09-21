ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Sandman

Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
DogTime

‘Street Vet’ Helping Unhoused People and Pets

For many people, a dog is more than a pet; they’re a best friend and a light in the darkest of days. So, it makes sense that even those without a home would do anything to keep their beloved furry friend by their side. A California veterinarian, Dr. Kwane Stewart, is helping them do so. […] The post ‘Street Vet’ Helping Unhoused People and Pets appeared first on DogTime.
lovemeow.com

Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands

A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
lovemeow.com

These Blind Cats Have an Extraordinary Bond As They Rely on Each Other in Every Way

Two blind kittens have an extraordinary bond as they rely on each other in every way. Last month, a pair of kittens came to a veterinary clinic, needing rescue. They were both blind, covered in fleas and had stomach troubles. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue based in Brisbane, AU, was notified about the duo and didn't hesitate to take them in.
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
petpress.net

120 Small White Dog Names For Your Cute And Fluffy Puppies

Small white dog names can be the perfect choice for a playful and friendly pup. If you’re looking for some ideas, take a look at this list of cute names for your little white dog. From sweet names to tough-sounding names, there’s something for everyone on this list.
natureworldnews.com

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
