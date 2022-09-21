ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

WPRI 12 News

Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Man faces DUI charge in crash into Wild Birds Unlimited store

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are investigating a crash that significantly damaged a Wild Birds Unlimited store on Saturday night. Police said the driver, 68-year-old Kenneth Savard of Coventry, faces a DUI charge. The business in the popular plaza on Bald Hill Road was closed and boarded up...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police respond to car in water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TAUNTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Car catches fire on Route 4 in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a car fire on Route 4 north in North Kingstown on Sunday. Someone pulled over onto the median from the high speed lane at about 6:13 p.m. and got out of their car just before it caught fire, police said.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk police's first comfort dog named 'Mac'

(WJAR) — Meet Seekonk's newest police member!. Mac, an English Lab, is Seekonk's Police Department's third K-9, but their first comfort dog. Officials said he will be working with school resource officers as a comfort dog. Mac did not officially have a name until Friday, after the Department revealed...
SEEKONK, MA

