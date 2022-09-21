Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
‘Terrifying’: Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
Turnto10.com
Man faces DUI charge in crash into Wild Birds Unlimited store
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are investigating a crash that significantly damaged a Wild Birds Unlimited store on Saturday night. Police said the driver, 68-year-old Kenneth Savard of Coventry, faces a DUI charge. The business in the popular plaza on Bald Hill Road was closed and boarded up...
Providence police respond to car in water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
Wild scene in Foxboro as man tries to steal a catalytic converter from a car outside a 99 Restaurant
FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro Police say they’re searching for the individuals who stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside the 99 Restaurant off Route 140 Saturday night. Police say the suspects also struck another parked car several times before taking off. “So I brought out an...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Providence DPW worker accused of dealing drugs placed on leave
The Providence DPW employee arrested last week for reportedly dealing drugs while on the job was caught red-handed by detectives, according to court documents.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Chief: 3 Massachusetts officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
Officers find stolen items inside Portsmouth man’s home
Police arrested a Portsmouth man Wednesday after several items reported stolen were found inside his home.
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
Ex-State Street VP charged in string of ‘vicious’ rapes gets bail reduced by $700K
BOSTON — An alleged serial rapist who was fired from his job as vice president of State Street following his arrest faced a judge Thursday and got his bail reduced from $1 million to $300,000. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is accused of raping two teenage girls and two...
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
Turnto10.com
Westport superintendent puts armed officers in each building for second year
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport's school superintendent is putting armed officers in each of the district's buildings for the second year in a row. Superintendent Thomas Aubin started the program after the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Like the rest of the world, Aubin watched in horror...
Turnto10.com
Car catches fire on Route 4 in North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a car fire on Route 4 north in North Kingstown on Sunday. Someone pulled over onto the median from the high speed lane at about 6:13 p.m. and got out of their car just before it caught fire, police said.
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
WCVB
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk police's first comfort dog named 'Mac'
(WJAR) — Meet Seekonk's newest police member!. Mac, an English Lab, is Seekonk's Police Department's third K-9, but their first comfort dog. Officials said he will be working with school resource officers as a comfort dog. Mac did not officially have a name until Friday, after the Department revealed...
GoLocalProv
Nursing Assistant Who Allegedly Stole From Patient Has License Revoked From State
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has revoked the license of a nursing assistant to practice in the state, after she allegedly made unauthorized charges to a patient’s credit card. Last week, RIDOH revoked the license of Mirian Lima, of Pawtucket, after she was issued a notice of...
