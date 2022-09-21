Read full article on original website
Razorback Sportscaster Mike Irwin Wants a Texas A&M Football Ritual Banned
Mike Irwin, the reigning godfather of Razorback sportscasting, has covered the Hogs since mid-1970s. Throughout that span, the Lubbock, Texas native has always held a special distaste for the Texas A&M football program that stems from his earliest days growing up as a Texas Tech fan. (LIVE UPDATES FROM ARKANSAS...
KHBS
Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death
ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
KHBS
Arkansas takes on Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the Southwest Classic on Saturday. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Although the Southwest Classic is played in Texas, the game is considered a neutral site game. "You don't normally walk into a stadium...
KHBS
Two former Razorbacks, three former champions still competing on final day of NW Arkansas Championship
ROGERS, Ark. — Sunday is the final day of the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship. Organizers urged fans to wear the color yellow, as the event highlights #PlayYellow for the Children's Miracle Network. The top 3 players in the championship teed off shortly before 9 a.m. Those were Atthaya Thitkul,...
KHBS
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
KHBS
Downtown Runaround Saturday morning in Springdale
The Downtown Runaround 1K and 5K will begin Saturday morning at The Jones Center in Springdale at 9 a.m. Some proceeds from the event will go towards the top three Springdale elementary or middle school P.E. programs with the most participants in the races. Cost for admission is $10 for...
Fayetteville PD searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman after she was reported missing on Sept. 19.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
KHBS
Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
KHBS
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
KHBS
Local experimental artist featured at FORMAT Festival
The weekend will be full of curated curiosity - from forest enclaves, disco barns and speak-easy’s, curated food vendors, and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows. Kat Wilson, who lives in NW Arkansas, will install an elaborate and interactive #selfiethrone that employs elements of photography, sculpture, and performance art to blur the line between self-empowerment and self-obsession.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
Motorcyclist dies in Fort Smith accident involving SUV
A motorcyclist died on September 21 in an accident involving an SUV in Fort Smith.
Police investigating Arkansas Sonic Drive-In shooting as murder-suicide
PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas. Sonic employee 22-year-old George Poole was killed while at work. The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole...
KHBS
Best Friends Animal Society hosting 'pup crawl' Saturday
Best Friends Animal Society is hosting its first ever "pup crawl" in downtown Rogers Saturday. It will begin at 3 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20. Visitors are limited to one dog per person. All participants will recieve a "swag bag" and "pawsport" for...
Body Found In Vehicle At Walmart Parking Lot: Police
Police revealed an investigation into the death is now underway, but details remain scarce.
Comments / 0