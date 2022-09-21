Read full article on original website
Related
After claiming move to LIV Golf was to 'spend time with the kids,' Patrick Reed will play five events in September, 26 in 2022
As a means of deflecting talk that they were making a jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for financial reasons, numerous players insisted a reduced workload was the reason they chose the upstart league backed by Saudi financing. But with a slip in his Official World Golf Ranking...
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1
It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
golfmagic.com
Scheffler and Horschel react to potential LIV vs PGA Ryder Cup-style match
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler says the PGA Tour has "more talent" than their Saudi-backed rival as he offered his opinion on whether or not there should be a Ryder Cup-style match against LIV Golf. Speaking ahead of the 2022 Presidents Cup, the Masters champion explained that his ability to tune...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
Max Homa's Clutch Putts Boost U.S. to 8-2 Lead at the Presidents Cup
The Cal alum makes birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 to clinch his four-ball victory.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
SkySports
Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen excited by player options for Team Europe with one year to go
Suzann Pettersen has hailed the depth of players at her disposal for next year’s Solheim Cup and has backed Europe’s wave of rising stars to impress in Spain next September. The leading two players from the Ladies European Tour's Solheim Cup points list automatically qualify for Team Europe,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michelle Wie West set to host new LPGA event at Liberty National in 2023 with unique junior element
There’s never been an LPGA event quite like this before. With an AJGA Invitational being held concurrently at Liberty National, 24 of the top junior girls in the country will compete alongside the best pros in the world with the glimmering New York City skyline as a backdrop. The...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
SkySports
Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals
Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
SkySports
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
Comments / 0