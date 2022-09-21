ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1

It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
golfmagic.com

Scheffler and Horschel react to potential LIV vs PGA Ryder Cup-style match

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler says the PGA Tour has "more talent" than their Saudi-backed rival as he offered his opinion on whether or not there should be a Ryder Cup-style match against LIV Golf. Speaking ahead of the 2022 Presidents Cup, the Masters champion explained that his ability to tune...
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
SkySports

Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals

Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
SkySports

Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
