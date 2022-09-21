ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Spirit Halloween shares the top NJ Halloween costumes for 2022

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Even its own employees know it's the "most meme-able" company out there. Photoshopped images of Spirit Halloween stores popping up in the most unlikely places dominate the internet this time of year, like one recent placement at the Majestic Theatre in New York City after "The Phantom of the Opera" announced it would be closing.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking

The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
92.7 WOBM

ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

