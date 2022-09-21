Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’
Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split
Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’
There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Said It Would Be 'Mass Suicide' If Wife Jennifer Flavin Was Out of His Life
Seven months prior to Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce, the 76-year-old actor was talking about how he couldn't live without her. On an episode of their daughters' podcast, Unwaxed With Sophia and Sistine Stallone, that was released on Jan. 31, Sly and his wife opened up about their 25-year marriage.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
Travis Barker hit by tragedy yet again after ex-business partner dies by suicide following battle with mental illness
THE MOM of Travis Barker’s former business partner has revealed her heartache after he tragically took his own life. Canadian streetwear designer Johan “Yo” Esbensen founded California-based brand Rogue Status/DTA in 2005. He later brought Travis in as an investor and partner, with the blink-182 drummer boasting...
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
