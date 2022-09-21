ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
California State
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
People

Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
HollywoodLife

Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split

Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
