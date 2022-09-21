Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Pedestrian killed in single-car crash on SR 933 identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The man struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 933 Sunday morning has now been identified as 42-year-old Tosh Alan Mason. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said at 5:48 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road.
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
abc57.com
Section of Jefferson Boulevard closed September 28
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A section of East Jefferson Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday for water main installations, according to the City of Mishawaka. Jefferson will be closed to traffic between North Cedar Street and South Byrkit Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents who live in this area...
abc57.com
One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
WNDU
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.
22 WSBT
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.
Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
95.3 MNC
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
wfft.com
One person killed in early morning Noble County crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
22 WSBT
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
95.3 MNC
Victim of crash has been identified
The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
95.3 MNC
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Red Arrow Highway, I-94 ramp
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Red Arrow Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Township Police Department. At 4:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and the I-94 westbound on-ramp for the crash. According to the investigation,...
abc57.com
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
