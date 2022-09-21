9/21 KVCR Midday News: Assistance Center Available Today for Residents Impacted By Flooding, New Bi-Valent COVID-19 Booster, & More

Read full article on original website
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
September Inland Empire Economic Update with Daniel MacDonald
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. The Transcript for this story will be uploaded by noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Fontana Herald News
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
KTLA.com
‘She was always smiling’; community remembers Forest Falls mudslide victim
A beloved mother, grandmother, poet, author, and friend. Neighbors in Forest Falls are sharing their memories of Doris Jagiello, 62, who died when torrential rainfall caused a mudslide that overwhelmed this small mountain community in San Bernardino County last week. “She was always happy. She was always smiling. She was...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
onscene.tv
2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino
09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway
Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
2 San Diego-area hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles
A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
