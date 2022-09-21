Read full article on original website
Lacy Lakeview PD units struck by careless driver
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – Lacy Lakeview Police says a pair of units were struck on Saturday by a driver who “failed to notice them.”. The department says officers closed off a road to let a helicopter come in for an emergency medical transport. A citizen did not see two units blocking the road, and struck both of them. The department says that no one was inside of either patrol unit, and no injuries were reported.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Ennis Degrate celebrates 100 years
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Today over 100 people gathered in Bellmead for a 100th birthday party to celebrate Ennis Degrate. “My life has been great to me,” Degrate said. Degrate was born in 1922, and his spent his entire life in Central Texas. “I feel great,” Degrate...
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
KWTX
Texas Rangers called to assist in Troy PD investigation
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist the Troy Police Department with an investigation, a Texas Dept. of Public Safety spokesman confirmed to KWTX Sunday. The spokesman wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the investigation. However, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the...
Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 26
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Search is on for an escaped inmate in Coryell County
Coryell County (FOX 44) — The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate. Brandon Hogan was on a work crew at Seaton Cemetery in Leon Junction Monday morning when he disappeared. Hogan is 5’9″, weighs 158 pounds, and is 37 years old. The sheriff’s office...
Texas police officer saves 9 possible human trafficking victims
The Valley Mills Police Department in Texas said an officer rescued nine people believed to be human trafficking victims. It happened July 23, around 10:03 p.m.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Texas Tree Challenge celebrates 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day
For the past 150 years, Arbor Day has been celebrated by tree lovers everywhere. The day is all about planting trees, which can have a huge impact on everything from the weather to equity.
Temple ISD Superintendent named state Supt of Year
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bobby Ott of Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was named Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). This happened last weekend in a special presentation at the annual convention, which was hosted by TASB and the Texas...
Local man seeks bone marrow transplant for multiple sclerosis
Walt Tollefson needs our help. The long-time Saladoan is seeking a specialized treatment not currently available in the United States to halt the progression of the multiple sclerosis that he was diagnosed with several years ago. The treatment is a bone marrow transplant that utilizes the patient’s own hematopoietic stem cells rather than the marrow of a matching donor.
Man charged with beating, seriously injuring co-worker
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old Waco man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a co-worker – resulting in injuries that left him unable to eat food for eight weeks. Anthony Phasith Soukhapon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and arrested this week in connection with...
Gatesville man faces manslaughter charge
Gatesville (FOX 44) — A Gatesville man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of Cody Milam. According to an arrest affidavit, Sgt. Ronald Dayton of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate a shooting on September 16th, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. Sgt....
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including Hollywood. Taylor is considered a "Film Friendly City," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor, Texas. "There's been...
