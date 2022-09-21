Read full article on original website
Norwalk courthouse closes to cases due to low staffing, more virtual hearings, officials say
NORWALK — The Belden Avenue courthouse has remained desolate and absent of cases for more than two years, but the state judicial branch said it has a plan to make the structure useful again. In a statement, Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III said operations at the Stamford-Norwalk...
Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book
TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
Greenwich has 'no strategy' on preserving open space. But developing a plan is complicated.
GREENWICH – Officials seem to agree that preserving more open space in the community is a good idea. The question is how to achieve that goal. One possible approach under consideration would be for the town to implement a "fee-in-lieu" regulation, a program that would make developers pay into a fund for new open space acquisition if developers don't set aside open space on properties where they are building. The program, also known as "payments in lieu of open space," is allowed by the state and used by a number of Connecticut towns like Ridgefield and Monroe.
Guilford condo with golf simulator built on site of historic mill listed for $3.5M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Guilford condo part of the largest condo development project on the eastern Connecticut shoreline is now on the market for $3.5 million. Located in The Residences at 66 High Street, the single-level condo features three bedrooms and two...
John Breunig (opinion): The threat to CT teachers. ‘These kinds of things hurt our profession more than parents realize’
There’s something different about being a school teacher in 2022. I can’t quite put my finger on the right answer, but leaders of the state teachers union are offering multiple choices. Hopefully, there won’t be a test. The fresh challenge is about something more than getting back...
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
Stamford has given out $75,000 in small community grants. Here’s where the money went.
STAMFORD — Community groups will install new signs, pay for event speakers and purchase supplies thanks to money awarded through Stamford’s 2022 Community Micro-Grant Program. Through the initiative, designed to fund projects that beautify or significantly contribute to the quality of life in city neighborhoods, Stamford gave small...
Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program
STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
West Haven student surprised by $40,000 scholarship award
WEST HAVEN — It took Antonio Ponton a moment after the novelty-sized check for $40,000 appeared for it to sink in. Ponton, a senior at West Haven High School, arrived at a school assembly with the rest of the Class of 2023 unaware that an application he filled out on a college planning website had entered him into a drawing to receive one of two $40,000 scholarships available to students across the country each month.
Memorial for 20-year old Guilford man who was killed in motorcycle accident grows
GUILFORD — Bronze daisies, sunflowers, carnations, pink and yellow roses blanketed two picnic tables outside the Mobil gas station at 500 Boston Post Road Wednesday to pay respects to Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, who died in a motorcycle accident. Halabi was killed Sept. 19 when he lost control of...
CT trooper hurt stopping wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southbury, police say
SOUTHBURY — A trooper was injured while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 over the weekend, state police said. The man police said was driving in the wrong direction also suffered minor injuries. He lacked a driver’s license — he only had a learner's permit — and he was driving while under the influence, state police said.
Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October
TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
No. 7 St. Joseph holds off fourth-quarter rally, defeats Masuk
TRUMBULL — Three weekends ago, the St. Joseph football team began the season in an unfamiliar spot: Outside the state’s Top 10 with many predicting a downturn in fortunes. Now, the Hogs stand with a 3-0 record, and their latest victory came by inches. St. Joseph survived a...
Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues
TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
