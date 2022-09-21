ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book

TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Greenwich has 'no strategy' on preserving open space. But developing a plan is complicated.

GREENWICH – Officials seem to agree that preserving more open space in the community is a good idea. The question is how to achieve that goal. One possible approach under consideration would be for the town to implement a "fee-in-lieu" regulation, a program that would make developers pay into a fund for new open space acquisition if developers don't set aside open space on properties where they are building. The program, also known as "payments in lieu of open space," is allowed by the state and used by a number of Connecticut towns like Ridgefield and Monroe.
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say

BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
BEACON FALLS, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program

STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven student surprised by $40,000 scholarship award

WEST HAVEN — It took Antonio Ponton a moment after the novelty-sized check for $40,000 appeared for it to sink in. Ponton, a senior at West Haven High School, arrived at a school assembly with the rest of the Class of 2023 unaware that an application he filled out on a college planning website had entered him into a drawing to receive one of two $40,000 scholarships available to students across the country each month.
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT trooper hurt stopping wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southbury, police say

SOUTHBURY — A trooper was injured while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 over the weekend, state police said. The man police said was driving in the wrong direction also suffered minor injuries. He lacked a driver’s license — he only had a learner's permit — and he was driving while under the influence, state police said.
SOUTHBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October

TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

No. 7 St. Joseph holds off fourth-quarter rally, defeats Masuk

TRUMBULL — Three weekends ago, the St. Joseph football team began the season in an unfamiliar spot: Outside the state’s Top 10 with many predicting a downturn in fortunes. Now, the Hogs stand with a 3-0 record, and their latest victory came by inches. St. Joseph survived a...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
TRUMBULL, CT

