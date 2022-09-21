GREENWICH – Officials seem to agree that preserving more open space in the community is a good idea. The question is how to achieve that goal. One possible approach under consideration would be for the town to implement a "fee-in-lieu" regulation, a program that would make developers pay into a fund for new open space acquisition if developers don't set aside open space on properties where they are building. The program, also known as "payments in lieu of open space," is allowed by the state and used by a number of Connecticut towns like Ridgefield and Monroe.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO