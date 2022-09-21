Read full article on original website
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
deathvalleyvoice.com
LSU football: Injury report ahead of Week 4 game vs. New Mexico
One of the biggest talking points around LSU football thus far has been the health of the team. Aside from a couple of minor injuries and Maason Smith’s torn ACL, the Tigers have remained healthy through three games. Credit goes out to Brian Kelly and his incredible training staff as this level of health has not been achieved in Baton Rouge in years.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: As a new season nears, Kim Mulkey goes from selling to building at LSU
Kim Mulkey spent the offseason working hard to promote her women’s basketball program. Recruiting. Speaking engagements. Asking folks as she was being wheeled into a medical procedure whether they had bought their women’s basketball tickets. Yes. Really. “I’m going to get my colonoscopy and I’m going down the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly praises quarterback play, speaks on blanking New Mexico
Brian Kelly addressed the media following LSU’s 38-0 blanking of New Mexico. The Tigers took care of business when they needed to, and Kelly’s words reflected that. He spoke on what could have been better, updated the media on Jayden Daniels and declared an important Tiger out for at least 3 weeks.
What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
theadvocate.com
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
999ktdy.com
Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl
A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl. According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.
theadvocate.com
The Plaquemine-Istrouma battle of unbeatens took an unexpected turn Friday night
The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma. Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma. Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
LSU Fans Harass Jason Aldean Wearing a 'Georgia' Guitar Strap
Someone should have reminded Jason Aldean that he was in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
lsuagcenter.com
Slow down, pay attention on the road during sugarcane harvest season
(09/23/22) NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — Sugarcane farmers have begun their harvest, and that means south Louisiana sugar mills have opened their gates to accept the first loads of this year’s crop. It also means highways are becoming busy with tractors and trucks hauling cane to be processed. LSU AgCenter...
Jason Aldean Concert Photos from CAJUNDOME in Lafayette, LA
Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and John Morgan rocked the CAJUNDOME crowd, and here are some photos of the evening's performances.
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
New Bar in Lafayette Creates Buzz With Swings Around Tables
A new bar in Lafayette is creating a buzz through the city with its new seating arrangement at two of its tables. Chip's Daquirii's has a new location in Lafayette, off of Congress, and you can't help but notice two of their tables when you arrive. Both inside and outside...
Lafayette man arrested on obscenity charges, third offense
At approximately 4 p.m. on August 31, 2022 Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an obscenity complaint at the Cecilia Public Library, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.
Comments / 0