Indiana State

MedicalXpress

Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions

By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

State and federal rulemaking hampers opioid treatment, study finds

Bureaucratic red tape at the state and federal levels is hindering access to treatments for opioid use disorder, a new analysis from the Pew Charitable Trusts shows. Why it matters: Pew found that nearly all states have rules governing opioid treatments that are not based in evidence and, in turn, limit access to care or worsen the patient experience.
HEALTH
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EverydayHealth.com

New Drugs on Horizon for Opioid Overdose, Withdrawal

Drug overdose deaths have surged to record highs in recent years, accelerated by the increasing pervasiveness of fentanyl-laced street drugs and by limited access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose fatalities hit a grim milestone last year, surpassing 100,000 for the first time and shattering the record for annual...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Hepatitis C and opioid use: What is the connection?

Hepatitis C is a liver disease that develops in response to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). This virus spreads through blood-to-blood contact. People may contract the virus by sharing unsterilized needles, such as during recreational drug use. a public health concern as the incidence of the infection continues to climb....
HEALTH
The Hill

Ending telehealth cuts off a vital tool against opioid addiction

The opioid crisis is a national tragedy. In the last 12 months, over 108,000 Americans were lost to drug overdoses, the most on record, with over three-quarters of those untimely deaths involving opioids. Shockingly, illicit drugs are now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45 — more than firearms, car accidents and COVID-19 — and a major contributing factor to a sharp decline in U.S. life expectancy.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

It's High Time for Broader Access to Non-Opioid Pain Medication

Overdose deaths have hit an all-time high in the U.S.: over 107,000 in a single year. This crisis has been driven predominantly by opioid-related overdose deaths. With the total number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassing 1 million since 1999, it's clear the problem shows no signs of abating.
HEALTH
Freethink

Meth addiction treatments are finally on the horizon

Despite its cultural cache as a scourge of the West, and a sharp rise in overdoses, meth lags behind opioids and alcohol in a crucial measure: the availability of pharmacological interventions. Doctors’ options are few, and patient outcomes after leaving urgent care are up in the air. “I’d offer...
HEALTH
The Independent

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.As a panel starts considering how to distribute Ohio’s share of multimillion-dollar legal settlements with drugmakers and distributors over the toll of opioids, Stafford is concerned that most of the members don’t bring that same burden of personal loss to their spending recommendations.“They don’t have to come and write 20 names on a (memorial) wall because everyone’s...
OHIO STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Opioid Public Health Crisis: One Mother's Mission

Opioid use and misuse are public health emergencies, and innovations are needed to address the overprescribing epidemic. The Life Care Specialist Program was created by Cammie Wolf Rice in the memory of her son who died after an opioid overdose. A Life Care Specialist provides education about nonpharmacological interventions to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Opioid-Reversal Drug Access to Ease Under Relaxed FDA Rules

Naloxone distribution exempt from some tracing rules, FDA says. Harm reduction programs distributing the opioid-reversal drug naloxone are exempt from certain federal product tracing requirements in an effort to better expand supply, the FDA said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration said in guidance that it won’t enforce certain Drug...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lootpress

US adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says

U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance.
MENTAL HEALTH

