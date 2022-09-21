Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions
By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
State and federal rulemaking hampers opioid treatment, study finds
Bureaucratic red tape at the state and federal levels is hindering access to treatments for opioid use disorder, a new analysis from the Pew Charitable Trusts shows. Why it matters: Pew found that nearly all states have rules governing opioid treatments that are not based in evidence and, in turn, limit access to care or worsen the patient experience.
drugtopics.com
Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline
Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
EverydayHealth.com
New Drugs on Horizon for Opioid Overdose, Withdrawal
Drug overdose deaths have surged to record highs in recent years, accelerated by the increasing pervasiveness of fentanyl-laced street drugs and by limited access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose fatalities hit a grim milestone last year, surpassing 100,000 for the first time and shattering the record for annual...
Medical News Today
Hepatitis C and opioid use: What is the connection?
Hepatitis C is a liver disease that develops in response to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). This virus spreads through blood-to-blood contact. People may contract the virus by sharing unsterilized needles, such as during recreational drug use. a public health concern as the incidence of the infection continues to climb....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ending telehealth cuts off a vital tool against opioid addiction
The opioid crisis is a national tragedy. In the last 12 months, over 108,000 Americans were lost to drug overdoses, the most on record, with over three-quarters of those untimely deaths involving opioids. Shockingly, illicit drugs are now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45 — more than firearms, car accidents and COVID-19 — and a major contributing factor to a sharp decline in U.S. life expectancy.
Xylazine, the newest killer street drug in Michigan: What you need to know
A non-opioid animal tranquilizer for which there is no antidote is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine, a fast-acting central nervous system depressant that is not approved for human use, is showing up largely in fentanyl, the...
MedPage Today
It's High Time for Broader Access to Non-Opioid Pain Medication
Overdose deaths have hit an all-time high in the U.S.: over 107,000 in a single year. This crisis has been driven predominantly by opioid-related overdose deaths. With the total number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassing 1 million since 1999, it's clear the problem shows no signs of abating.
It's Time to Undo the Harm the CDC Has Done to Pain Patients | Opinion
Until the CDC gets out of the business of telling doctors how to practice medicine, none of us can feel safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Freethink
Meth addiction treatments are finally on the horizon
Despite its cultural cache as a scourge of the West, and a sharp rise in overdoses, meth lags behind opioids and alcohol in a crucial measure: the availability of pharmacological interventions. Doctors’ options are few, and patient outcomes after leaving urgent care are up in the air. “I’d offer...
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.As a panel starts considering how to distribute Ohio’s share of multimillion-dollar legal settlements with drugmakers and distributors over the toll of opioids, Stafford is concerned that most of the members don’t bring that same burden of personal loss to their spending recommendations.“They don’t have to come and write 20 names on a (memorial) wall because everyone’s...
psychologytoday.com
The Opioid Public Health Crisis: One Mother's Mission
Opioid use and misuse are public health emergencies, and innovations are needed to address the overprescribing epidemic. The Life Care Specialist Program was created by Cammie Wolf Rice in the memory of her son who died after an opioid overdose. A Life Care Specialist provides education about nonpharmacological interventions to...
bloomberglaw.com
Opioid-Reversal Drug Access to Ease Under Relaxed FDA Rules
Naloxone distribution exempt from some tracing rules, FDA says. Harm reduction programs distributing the opioid-reversal drug naloxone are exempt from certain federal product tracing requirements in an effort to better expand supply, the FDA said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration said in guidance that it won’t enforce certain Drug...
US adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says
U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance.
I Taste Tested And Ranked Every Grocery Store Guacamole I Could Find — Here's What Was Great And What I Would Never Buy Again
TBH I don't think I ever would've purchased the top three guacamoles on my own but now that I tried them, they're all I'll be buying. 🥑
Comments / 0