Ohio State

MAGA Candidate Campaigning as Afghanistan Vet Has No Record of Serving There

By Ryan Bort
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOimN_0i4jMirf00
Ohio Republican candidate for Congress J.R. Majewski leaves the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Bill Clark/Getty Images

J.R. Majewski, a far-right candidate for the U.S. House in Ohio whom former President Trump stumped for on Saturday, has misrepresented his military service, according to the Associated Press. The National Republican Congressional Committee pulled $1 million in ad reservations in Majewski’s district a day after the AP’s report, effectively giving up on his chances to flip the seat.

Majewski has campaigned as an Afghanistan veteran, but documents obtained by the AP through a public records request indicate he never actually served there. Instead, he was stationed in Japan for most of his active service and for six months, helped load planes at an air base in Qatar, a U.S. ally.

Nevertheless, Majewski has described himself as a “combat veteran” and tweeted last year about going “back to Afghanistan.”

Majewski also said during an interview that he served a tour in Afghanistan in 2002 and 2003. When asked about what it was like, he said he doesn’t “like talking about my military experience.”

The AP also notes that Majewski does not have the medals awarded to those who served in Afghanistan. For instance, Majewski once claimed to have gone over 40 days without a shower in Afghanistan but does not have an Afghanistan campaign medal, which goes to those who served there for “30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days.”

Majewski did not deny that he lied about his deployment in a statement provided to the AP. “I am proud to have served my country,” he said. “My accomplishments and record are under attack, meanwhile, career politician Marcy Kaptur has a forty-year record of failure for my Toledo community, which is why I’m running for Congress.”

Majewski has been known for turning his lawn into a shrine to Trump, as well as rapping about how President Biden is “crapping his pants.” He’s professed devotion to QAnon, the conspiracy theory holding that Trump is going to save the world from a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles, and though he has tried to distance himself from the cult at times, he once said he “believe[s] in everything that’s been put out from Q.” Majewski has also said he “wanted nothing more than to go in that building,” referring to the Capitol, last Jan. 6.

Majewski won the Republican primary for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District in May and is now taking on Democrat Marcy Kaptur in the race to see who represents the district in Washington.

Comments / 126

Timothy Newton
2d ago

a vet who doesn't like talking about military service?.....yeah right! I know TONS of vets including myself who are more than happy to talk about our service. There are somethings in particular or certain events we may not want to divulge or relive, but as a whole, we are a proud bunch and love sharing our stories.

Reply(5)
28
D Tops
1d ago

Well if this news article is true then good.. there's nothing more Despicable than claiming credit for military service that you didn't do... and I'm a Conservative Republican... We don't need any type of man like him in office?... he's a disgrace to the uniform

Reply
13
Trump's Crime Family
1d ago

Just following the lead of the Fake Patriot Pretender who was a FAILED delusional criminal businessman, but the Klan placed him on a pedestal! LOSER'S!

Reply
11
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Comments / 0

Community Policy