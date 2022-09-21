ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: This Top-Rated LG Soundbar Is Discounted to Just $150

By Nishka Dhawan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtZHq_0i4jMhyw00

Finding a soundbar from a top-tier company like LG for under $150 is almost unheard of, but right now you can grab the LG 2.1-Channel Soundbar for just $149.99 — down $130 from its original price of $279.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ1G9_0i4jMhyw00

Buy LG 2.1-Channel Soundbar $149.99

This elegant soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer included for bigger bass for all your entertainment. It’s an easy way to upgrade your TV audio setup, especially when watching movies, playing video games or listening to music. The brand also says the soundbar boasts no distortion, meaning sound will sound clear at even the loudest volumes.

The LG 2.1-channel soundbar also features adaptive sound control, which automatically adjusts the audio levels for news, music or entertainment. There is also DTS Virtual:X, designed to deliver three-dimensional audio, allowing you to hear the sound from above and around you. The brand also says you’ll get “crystal-clear” dialogue, meaning you won’t have to keep turning up the sound to hear the action.

As for ports, you’ve got both Bluetooth connectivity, an optical input and even HDMI, depending on what you prefer. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty, allowing you to replace it with ease.

It’s unheard of to get a soundbar deal at such an economical price. Shop this LG soundbar now at Best Buy while this limited-time deal lasts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
