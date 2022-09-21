ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Comedian Chosen As Newest 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Phoenix native is among the newest " Saturday Night Live " cast members for the show's 48th season. 12 News reported that Michael Longfellow , 28, was chosen along with Marcello Hernandez , Molly Kearney , and Devon Walker .

Longfellow graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 and earned a degree in English Literature. He was recently featured on "Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival."

The comedian has gained a strong following on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. He has over 275,000 followers combined. One of Longfellow's most popular TikTok videos, a story about his experience working as a lifeguard , has gained more than 3.8 million views and nearly 860,000 likes.

The 48th season of "Saturday Night Live" will air on NBC on October 1st. You can also stream it live on Peacock.

