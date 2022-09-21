ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Ex-Mayor ID'd as One of the Bodies Found in Her Rhode Island Home

One of two “severely decomposed” bodies discovered this week in the home of Susan Menard, once the mayor of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was confirmed to be her, state officials said Wednesday. The identity of the second person, believed to be a man in his 70s, has not been confirmed, and an investigation into the pair’s cause or causes of death is ongoing, according to the Office of State Medical Examiners. Menard was Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, as well as its first female one. She took up office in 1995, serving until she stepped down in 2009. Her body was found on...
Former Mayor Susan Menard Is 1 of 2 Bodies Found Inside Her Woonsocket, R.I., Home

Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which reportedly belonged to Menard Former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard has been identified as one of two people found dead inside a Woonsocket home earlier this week. Menard and a second individual, who has not been identified, were discovered inside a home on Monday, the Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office said Wednesday in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which belonged to Menard, according...
Decomposing Bodies Discovered in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor

Two “severely decomposed” bodies were found in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor on Monday, authorities said. The remains of an elderly man and an elderly woman were found inside the property belonging to Susan Menard, who served as the mayor of Woonsocket between 1995 to 2009. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates did not confirm if Menard was one of the individuals found at the house, which was surrounded by police vehicles on Monday evening. Authorities added that there was no immediate suspicion of criminal behavior in the ongoing investigation. The causes of death will be established by a state medical examiner. According to reports, Menard’s tenure as Woonsocket Mayor was the longest in the city’s history and, in 2017, a local middle school was renamed in her honor.Read it at Fox News
