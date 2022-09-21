Read full article on original website
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor's house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
Ex-Mayor ID’d as One of the Bodies Found in Her Rhode Island Home
One of two “severely decomposed” bodies discovered this week in the home of Susan Menard, once the mayor of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was confirmed to be her, state officials said Wednesday. The identity of the second person, believed to be a man in his 70s, has not been confirmed, and an investigation into the pair’s cause or causes of death is ongoing, according to the Office of State Medical Examiners. Menard was Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, as well as its first female one. She took up office in 1995, serving until she stepped down in 2009. Her body was found on...
Former Mayor Susan Menard Is 1 of 2 Bodies Found Inside Her Woonsocket, R.I., Home
Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which reportedly belonged to Menard Former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard has been identified as one of two people found dead inside a Woonsocket home earlier this week. Menard and a second individual, who has not been identified, were discovered inside a home on Monday, the Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office said Wednesday in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which belonged to Menard, according...
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
Decomposing Bodies Discovered in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor
Two “severely decomposed” bodies were found in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor on Monday, authorities said. The remains of an elderly man and an elderly woman were found inside the property belonging to Susan Menard, who served as the mayor of Woonsocket between 1995 to 2009. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates did not confirm if Menard was one of the individuals found at the house, which was surrounded by police vehicles on Monday evening. Authorities added that there was no immediate suspicion of criminal behavior in the ongoing investigation. The causes of death will be established by a state medical examiner. According to reports, Menard’s tenure as Woonsocket Mayor was the longest in the city’s history and, in 2017, a local middle school was renamed in her honor.Read it at Fox News
Washington Examiner
Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat
A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside
Horrifying video shows the moments leading up to a police car with a suspect inside getting slammed by a train. The suspect survived but suffered serious injuries. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports. Warning: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch. Sept. 24, 2022.
whdh.com
WATCH: Truck rolls into ocean on Martha’s Vineyard
VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (WHDH)– A truck rolled through a Martha’s Vineyard street before ending up in the ocean. Footage captured the dump truck as it rolled down the street, barely missing cars and other objects before hitting the beach and plunging into the water at Vineyard Haven Harbor.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers. The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat when attendees at a wedding on the second floor of the building reported the floor was collapsing.
Toddler fatally shoots South Carolina mom with 'unsecured firearm,' sheriff says
A South Carolina woman died Wednesday after she was shot by her 3-year-old child after the toddler got hold of an "unsecured firearm" in their home, authorities said. Spartanburg County sheriff's deputies were called to 4750 S. Pine St. at about 7:45 a.m. and found wounded mom Cora Lyn Bush, 33, her child and her mother, officials said.
School officials unknowingly gave Michigan shooting suspect his backpack with gun and magazines, lawyer says
A high school counselor and a dean unknowingly gave a shooting suspect a backpack containing the pistol and magazines officials say he used to kill four people and injure seven others in Oxford, Michigan, last year, a lawyer representing victims’ families said Thursday. The exchange happened in the hours...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Florida trucker charged in pair of grisly cold case murders in different states
A Florida trucker was charged with the 2006 cold case murder of a 24-year-old woman in Maryland weeks after he was arrested for the 1996 killing of a 29-year-old woman in Michigan, authorities announced. Garry Artman, 64, of White Springs, Florida, was linked to both slayings by DNA evidence. The...
Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference where he announced a construction worker was taken into custody by Florida police after fatally striking a deputy with a front-end loader and leaving the scene. The man was found to be an illegal immigrant, and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.Sept. 23, 2022.
Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona
Puerto Rico is now on the path to recovery after Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the weekend leaving only devastation in its path. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports on how many residents on the island are facing a lack of major resources like power and water. Sept. 24, 2022.
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
Many U.S. veterans land behind bars. A unique, new law may change that.
Tony Miller killed countless enemy forces while deployed in Iraq, where his Army unit captured so many high-value targets that they received a valor award. “Violence was good,” said Miller, a paratrooper, who was sent back to Iraq just 17 days after returning home from his first deployment. “Violence was rewarded.”
