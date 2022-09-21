Two “severely decomposed” bodies were found in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor on Monday, authorities said. The remains of an elderly man and an elderly woman were found inside the property belonging to Susan Menard, who served as the mayor of Woonsocket between 1995 to 2009. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates did not confirm if Menard was one of the individuals found at the house, which was surrounded by police vehicles on Monday evening. Authorities added that there was no immediate suspicion of criminal behavior in the ongoing investigation. The causes of death will be established by a state medical examiner. According to reports, Menard’s tenure as Woonsocket Mayor was the longest in the city’s history and, in 2017, a local middle school was renamed in her honor.Read it at Fox News

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO