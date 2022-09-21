North Wall 12U Baseball, Softball All-Stars honored

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee signed two proclamations honoring the North Wall Little League 12U Softball All-Stars and the North Wall Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars for their outstanding efforts this season during the committee meeting on Sept. 14.

The families and coaches of the players attended to congratulate the young athletes on their success in Little League softball and baseball; both were the District 11 champions for the 2022 season.

On June 30, the NWLL 12U Softball All-Stars played for the District 11 Championship versus South Wall with a 12-9 victory to claim the Division 11 Championship.

Members of the NWLL 12U Softball All-Stars recognized with the proclamation at the committee meeting are Angelica Arcila, Montoya, Isabella Allan, Lily Brady, Kali Buss, Ava Fiore, Mikayla Herbert, Claire Huston, Lauren Monahan, Grace Osmond, Eloise Plevier, Amanda Regan, Brook Roland and Ladai Velazquez.

Under the guidance of head coach Scott Roland and assistant coaches Joe Fiore and Anna Regan, these young women defeated South Wall to become Division 11 champions.

The NWLL 12U Baseball All-Stars also received an official township proclamation for their performance at the District Tournament, where they achieved an undefeated record of 7-0, outscored their opponents 78-6 and averaged 11.1 runs a game.

The NWLL 12U Baseball All-Stars are not unfamiliar with success as they are three-time NJ District 11 Champions.

The NWLL Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars recognized with the proclamation are Luke Dana, Will Hunt, Henry Lynch, Mason Singletary, Jude Donovan, Stanley Kingman, Jack Rutkowski, John Suarez, Brayden Dunfee, Chris Knight, Tristan San Filippo, Kane Vervoort and Sawyer Grasso.

The NWLL Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars are under the guidance of the manager, Brian Hunt and Assistant Coaches Dean Vervoort, Matt Donovan and Pat Lynch.

