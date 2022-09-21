ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

North Wall 12U Baseball, Softball All-Stars honored

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9hW7_0i4jMOPF00

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee signed two proclamations honoring the North Wall Little League 12U Softball All-Stars and the North Wall Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars for their outstanding efforts this season during the committee meeting on Sept. 14.

The families and coaches of the players attended to congratulate the young athletes on their success in Little League softball and baseball; both were the District 11 champions for the 2022 season.

On June 30, the NWLL 12U Softball All-Stars played for the District 11 Championship versus South Wall with a 12-9 victory to claim the Division 11 Championship.

Members of the NWLL 12U Softball All-Stars recognized with the proclamation at the committee meeting are Angelica Arcila, Montoya, Isabella Allan, Lily Brady, Kali Buss, Ava Fiore, Mikayla Herbert, Claire Huston, Lauren Monahan, Grace Osmond, Eloise Plevier, Amanda Regan, Brook Roland and Ladai Velazquez.

Under the  guidance of head coach Scott Roland and assistant coaches Joe Fiore and Anna Regan, these young women defeated South Wall to become Division 11 champions.

The NWLL 12U Baseball All-Stars also received an official township proclamation for their performance at the District Tournament, where they achieved an undefeated record of 7-0, outscored their opponents 78-6 and averaged 11.1 runs a game.

The NWLL 12U Baseball All-Stars are not unfamiliar with success as they are three-time NJ District 11 Champions.

The NWLL Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars recognized with the proclamation are Luke Dana, Will Hunt, Henry Lynch, Mason Singletary, Jude Donovan, Stanley Kingman, Jack Rutkowski, John Suarez, Brayden Dunfee, Chris Knight, Tristan San Filippo, Kane Vervoort and Sawyer Grasso.

The NWLL Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars are under the guidance of the manager, Brian Hunt and Assistant Coaches Dean Vervoort, Matt Donovan and Pat Lynch.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
Wall Township, NJ
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wall 12u Baseball#The Township Committee#Little League Softball#Division 11
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy