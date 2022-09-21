ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

By Iman Palm
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.”

The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin . But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases.

  1. Baldwin Park

The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and is 18 miles from L.A. Baldwin Park residents enjoy the famed In-N-Out Burger Museum, parks and a plethora of shopping and dining options. The “Happiest Place on Earth” is also a 30-minute drive away without traffic, according to Redfin.

2. Montebello

Approximately 10 miles away from the hustle and bustle of L.A. is the city of Montebello, where the average home price is $650,000, according to Redfin. Residents have cultural museums, parks and a petting zoo at their disposal, according to The Crazy Tourist .

3. Norwalk

The median price of a home in Norwalk is $707,500. The city is home to the “D.D. Johnston-Hargitt House Museum, an iconic Eastlake Victorian home that represents Norwalk’s history,” according to Redfin. Residents can also enjoy the city’s nature center, Golf’ n’ Stuff, a family fun center and an art gallery. The city is approximately 15 miles

4. Bellflower

According to Redfin, the median home price in Bellflower is $722,500 and residents can enjoy many Southern California staples, like The Los Angeles County Fire Museum. Bellflower is approximately 10 miles away from Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park.

5. Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera is 13 miles from L.A. and has a median home price of $737,000. Residents can enjoy parks, museums, and the El Festival Colombiano yearly Colombian festival, according to Redfin.

6. Whittier

Median home price: $756,000. 20 miles from L.A.

7. Downey

Median home price: $830,000. 13 miles from L.A.

8. Alhambra

Median home price: $803,000. approximately nine miles from L.A.

9. Lakewood

Median home price: $815,000. 22 miles from L.A.

10. Monterey Park

Median home price: $895,000. approximately eight from L.A.

