LI man pleads guilty to 2018 DWI crash that seriously injured police officer

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2018 DWI crash that seriously injured a Nassau County Police Department officer, officials said.

The 33-year-old, Keith Dillon, was speeding at 70 mph in a 2014 Dodge Ram around 2:24 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Glen Cove Road in Greenvale, authorities said.

Dillon, who was on Xanax and had nearly three times the limit for alcohol in his system, drove onto the center median and crashed his vehicle head-on into an unmarked police car, court documents show.

Inside the car was NCPD Officer Willard Gomes who was on DWI patrol at the time. His car was pushed 50 feet backward and flipped 180 degrees while Dillon’s car was flipped over and came to a stop about 30 to 40 feet from Gomes’ vehicle, police said.

It was later determined that Dillon was traveling at full acceleration at the time of the crash and he never attempted to brake. Xanax and cocaine were also found in Dillon’s vehicle, authorities said.

“Officer Gomes’ life was forever changed by the defendant’s reckless decisions to drive at excessive speeds while extremely intoxicated and high,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly. “More than four years after this horrific head-on crash, Officer Gomes continues to fight for his recovery every day. No one should have to suffer as he has. We continue to wish Officer Gomes the best and thank him for his heroic service to Nassau County.”

As a result of the crash, Gomes suffered a brain bleed, broken elbow and leg fractures which required multiple surgeries to repair. Even now, Gomez still walks with a permanent limp and cannot fully bend his left elbow or touch his face with his left hand. He will also need more surgeries to regain mobility in his left arm.

Dillon suffered a fractured ankle from the crash, according to officials. He pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, assault and DWI charges and is expected to be sentenced to 6 to 12 years in prison when he returns to court on Oct. 19. In 2019, Dillon previously pled guilty and was sentenced but an appellate court overturned the conviction. The case was eventually returned and prosecuted again by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.