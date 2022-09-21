Read full article on original website
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
Galivants Ferry man facing 2 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WODE) — Police arrested a Galivants Ferry man over the weekend and charged him with attempted murder. Two victims with gunshot wounds were located around midnight Saturday morning off Juniper Bay Road in the Conway area of Horry County. A male victim told Horry County police...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
NC murder suspect arrested by police in Charlotte
A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.
One person killed in Laurinburg crash
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. Friday afternoon Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach. Smalls was taken to hospital and died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m.
Home struck, injuries reported following two-vehicle crash in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash in Loris has several lanes of traffic blocked as crews respond to the scene. Highway 66 and Daisy Road in Loris are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash in which a home was struck by one of the involved vehicles. Two people are...
Coroner IDs man stabbed to death in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died from stab wounds on Friday in Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The victim was identified as Steven McAllister. The incident is considered a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton […]
Police searching for person of interest in Conway card fraud cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating financial transaction fraud cases that happened at multiple Conway businesses on Sept. 3. Investigators were able to get pictures of the person of interest and are asking for help to identify the person pictured. NEW: 'In Ukraine, we had a...
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
Dillon Co. man calls 911 before dying from stabbing, deputies says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Dillon County man called 911 after he was stabbed just before 1 a.m., Friday, on Grove Street in Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said two men got into an argument and that's when one stabbed the other, and died...
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
