Madison, WI

None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured. In an incident report, police said officers responded to the school just before 2 p.m. for a report of a battery. The victim, a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom around lunch when the group approached him and attacked him.
Absentee ballots en route to voters who've submitted requests

MADISON, Wis. — Absentee ballots for the upcoming November election are now on their way to voters who’ve already submitted a request to local election officials. Voters who are casting their votes with an absentee ballot this year should make sure that their ballot certificate envelope is fully sealed and completed before returning it to the Madison Clerk’s Office, according to guidance from the city.
Operation Ruck 22 aims to raise awareness about veteran suicides

MADISON, Wis. — An event aiming to raise awareness about veteran suicides is taking place in Madison this weekend. The seventh-annual Operation Ruck 22 will see participants march 18 kilometers to symbolize the 18 veterans who die by suicide each day, Timothy La Sage, the military and veterans inclusion lead at WPS Health Solutions, said.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin holds grand opening event for new location

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin showed its new home to the public Friday afternoon as part of a two-day grand opening ceremony. The humane society’s new location at 4700 South County Highway G south of Janesville includes more than 40 acres of land and upgrades like a surgery suite to replace a surgery truck, said Faith Stephens, the humane society’s community outreach coordinator.
Badgers fall to Buckeyes 52-21 in Big Ten opener

Wisconsin was unable to open Big Ten play with a win, falling on the road to No. 3 Ohio State Saturday night 52-21. The Buckeyes’ air and ground attack proved to be too much for the Badgers to stop in a hostile road environment at Ohio Stadium where the Badgers haven’t won since 2004. OSU QB C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns, while Treveyon Henderson led the rushing attack for the Buckeyes with 121 yards on 21 carries.
