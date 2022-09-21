Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Girls Basketball Coach resigns after five successful years at the helm: Coach Robinson to net more family time
WILMINGTON – Back in the summer of 2017, when Jessica Robinson was introduced as the new head coach for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, the hope was that she could restore the program’s winning tradition after a few mediocre seasons. Five years later, Robinson has done exactly that, and she has done it in a classy and professional manner that would make any program proud.
msonewsports.com
Weekend Football Scoreboard – Saturday Winners: Peabody, Pingree, KIPP (Lynn)
KIPP (Lynn) 42, Georgetown 20. Manchester-Essex 34, Greater Lowell 7 (Hornets now 3-0) TICKET PRICES: $5 Adults | $3 Seniors, non-Endicott students, & ages 12 and under | EC students/faculty. free (w/ ID) PAYMENT METHODS: Credit Cards and Cash are accepted. The Endicott football team (3-0) is set to host...
msonewsports.com
Endicott Tops Norwich 26-13, Strong Second Half Moves Gulls to 3-0, Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) Two TDs
BEVERLY — The Endicott football team defeated Norwich, 26-13, in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) and Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine) both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Gulls in the win. Marengi’s scores came in the first (12-yards, 6-0, 8:31)...
whdh.com
Police launch investigation into threatening Snapchat messages allegedly related to Woburn, Wilmington football game
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington have launched an investigation into disturbing Snapchat conversations allegedly connected to an incident at a youth football game. 7NEWS first reported on how racial slurs were heard being tossed around at a game between middle school-age children from Wilmington and Woburn on Wednesday....
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
Power Outage, Backup Generator Overheating Forces Haverhill High School to Close Early
Haverhill High School students were released early today after, administrators say, a fallen tree knocked out power and caused fire alarms to sound. There were no injuries and all students and staff were evacuated. Buses are running early. According to a school spokeswoman, the Haverhill Fire Department discovered a backup...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'
MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
whdh.com
Prince William and Princess Kate announce trip to Boston this winter is still on
BOSTON (WHDH) - Prince William and Princess Kate said their trip to Boston this winter is still on. The prince made the announcement virtually during a summit for the Earthshot prize in New York this week. The royal couple had been set to attend that summit in person but canceled after the death of the Queen.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
WMUR.com
'Donkey Kong' mural scales 5-story building in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A new mural has been unveiled in Concord featuring a scene from the classic video game "Donkey Kong." With a vision, some spray paint and a lift, Manny Ramirez, Cecilia Ulibarri and Christian Ramirez, of Positive Street Art, brought the basic brick of an elevator shaft to life.
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
WMUR.com
Brookline family thanks community for help after home explodes
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Three weeks after their house exploded and they lost everything, a Brookline family is thanking the community that pulled together to help them. The Finocchiaro family's home exploded on Aug. 31, killing their pets and burning countless memories, but the family was not inside at the time.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notices: Manor House Lane, Little Neck Road, Town Farm Road, Country Club Way
These will run in the Sept. 28 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Turner Hill Golf Club for work at 3 Manor House Lane shown on Tax Map: 51 Lot: 007A for a NOTICE OF INTENT for drilling of irrigation production well easterly of the fifteenth green in jurisdictional areas.
whdh.com
Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
