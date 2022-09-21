ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amesbury, MA

homenewshere.com

Girls Basketball Coach resigns after five successful years at the helm: Coach Robinson to net more family time

WILMINGTON – Back in the summer of 2017, when Jessica Robinson was introduced as the new head coach for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, the hope was that she could restore the program’s winning tradition after a few mediocre seasons. Five years later, Robinson has done exactly that, and she has done it in a classy and professional manner that would make any program proud.
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'

MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
Seacoast Current

Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
SALEM, NH
thelocalne.ws

Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash

IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

'Donkey Kong' mural scales 5-story building in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A new mural has been unveiled in Concord featuring a scene from the classic video game "Donkey Kong." With a vision, some spray paint and a lift, Manny Ramirez, Cecilia Ulibarri and Christian Ramirez, of Positive Street Art, brought the basic brick of an elevator shaft to life.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Brookline family thanks community for help after home explodes

BROOKLINE, N.H. — Three weeks after their house exploded and they lost everything, a Brookline family is thanking the community that pulled together to help them. The Finocchiaro family's home exploded on Aug. 31, killing their pets and burning countless memories, but the family was not inside at the time.
BROOKLINE, NH
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notices: Manor House Lane, Little Neck Road, Town Farm Road, Country Club Way

These will run in the Sept. 28 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Turner Hill Golf Club for work at 3 Manor House Lane shown on Tax Map: 51 Lot: 007A for a NOTICE OF INTENT for drilling of irrigation production well easterly of the fifteenth green in jurisdictional areas.
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
GROVELAND, MA

