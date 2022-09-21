ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

GG
4d ago

So basically the daddy or whatever relation they have to each other if any was another crooked cop which is why the younger page got community service the first time cause of his ties to the 🚔 only to become a repeat offender 🙄

Delores Pittman
4d ago

Sometimes you just aren't as smart as you believe yourself to be there's always a smarter cat around the corner.

WITN

Ayden police lieutenant's home raided by FBI

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
AYDEN, NC

