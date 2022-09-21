Read full article on original website
tspr.org
McDonough County Board to intervene in pipeline case
The McDonough County Board agreed to get more involved in the fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The board voted 18-1 to intervene in the case before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Joe Erlandson voted against intervening. Larry Aurelio and Cindy Helling were absent. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market
Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
wvik.org
Moline Buys Key Riverfront Property
Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati says this is just the beginning stage of re-making the riverfront. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks
A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
ourquadcities.com
Hundreds sign up for housing assistance
Hundreds of people signed up for a chance to get housing assistance from the City of Davenport. They waited in line over the last two days to get on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The city hasn’t offered it for five years. “Some of the...
KWQC
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
wcbu.org
Presentation on incarceration, racism enlists county prosecutor for Knox College performance
A Colorado-based performance group that aims to raise awareness of inequities in the criminal justice system is bringing its national tour to the Knox College campus in Galesburg next week. Motus Theater’s “JustUs” project features monologists sharing their experiences with incarceration and its collateral impacts. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy...
ourquadcities.com
New Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf to be built
Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
