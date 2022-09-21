ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

fox47.com

UW System overall enrollment down but number of new students up

MADISON, Wis. – More new people signed up for college in the UW System this fall than in the past three years, but overall enrollment is down. New preliminary data released this week by the UW System shows statewide there is an overall one percent drop in enrollment from 2021 to 2022 with nine schools seeing a drop between three and six percent.
