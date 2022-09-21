Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps
>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
Tropical Depression Nine Forms, Could Strike Florida As Hurricane
Forecasters say a growing storm system has formed into Tropical Depression Nine with maximum winds of 35 miles per hour. "So right now, it's experiencing quite a bit of upper-level strong easterly flow, so that's only going to allow it to intensify slowly over the next day or two. But we're also expecting more robust intensification once it gets into the northwest Caribbean," said hurricane specialist Dr. Philippe Papin of the National Hurricane Center.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
One of the best restaurants in the country could be near you, according to The New York Times. The acclaimed newspaper released its 2022 list of the 50 best restaurants in America, and two South Florida restaurants made it on the list! What's interesting is that they're located in the same place: Coral Gables.
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
Human remains were found washed up on an uninhabited island in South Carolina on Tuesday, and authorities believe the discovery to have closed a missing persons case. According to WSB-TV, a wallet containing the ID of 44-year-old Joseph White washed up along the shore of Jones Island in addition to the remains. Jones Island is located along the Savannah River near the border of South Carolina and Georgia.
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman
This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
Huge Alligators Up To 14 Feet Long Caught In Texas: See The Wild Photos
Texans have been busy this alligator hunting season!. Texas Parks & Wildlife's James E. Daughtrey Wildlife Management Area congratulated local hunters who made huge catches last week — and there are photos to prove it. Families are seen huddled around their more-than-13-foot gators being held up by a forklift. Other hunters are seen posing alongside the gators sprawled out on the pavement. The alligators range from 8-feet, 10.5 inches to 14-feet, 2.5 inches.
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But sometimes we're in a rush and need something we can eat on-the-go. Breakfast sandwiches are perfectly convenient, versatile, and downright delicious. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich. The...
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In South Carolina
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
Florida Boat Captain Charged In Fatal Memorial Day Parasailing Accident
The captain of a boat has been charged in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman who was killed in a parasailing accident on Memorial Day. The woman's son and nephew were injured. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was charged with manslaughter and five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes....
Woman Arrested After Polk County High Speed Chase
(Polk County, IA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania is facing a long list of charges after a high speed chase in the Des Moines area. Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany Dukes is accused of trying to use a stolen I-D to withdraw thousands of dollars from Community Choice Credit Unions in Ankeny and Altoona late Wednesday afternoon, then leading police on a high speed chase, topping speeds of 100-miles per hour. Altoona Police Lt. Alyssa Wilson tells WHO Radio News the chase briefly hit 133 miles per hour. According to police scanner traffic, the chase ended in a crash eastern Polk County, at NE 46th Avenue and 116 Street, south of Mitchellville.
Police Find Body While Searching Home For Missing Man And Woman
Officers serving a search warrant in connection with the case of a missing couple discovered a body in a South Carolina home. Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, were last seen on September 9 and a missing persons report was filed on Saturday (September 17).
Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
