Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
The Associated Press

US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow

Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers. The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 3:24 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 270 points, or 0.9%, to 29,314. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.1%.
