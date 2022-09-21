Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1208769. The application period for the UNF Thomas G. Carpenter Library Spring 2023 Dr. Edna L. Saffy Scholarship will open on Friday, September 23. The purpose of the scholarship, valued at $1,000, is to provide support for a student with an academic interest in women’s history. Additional information and history about Dr. Saffy can be viewed on the library scholarship page.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO