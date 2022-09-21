ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas G. Carpenter Library Spring 2023 Edna Saffy Scholarship

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1208769. The application period for the UNF Thomas G. Carpenter Library Spring 2023 Dr. Edna L. Saffy Scholarship will open on Friday, September 23. The purpose of the scholarship, valued at $1,000, is to provide support for a student with an academic interest in women’s history. Additional information and history about Dr. Saffy can be viewed on the library scholarship page.
Study Abroad Information Session

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1177643. Join the International Center in a virtual information session to learn about university-wide study abroad. In this session, learn about the types of study abroad, funding resources, and planning.
Friday Lounge: Women's Health Series

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1198739. Join the Student Health Services team and the Women's Center staff for the first Women’s Health Series on contraceptives. In this series, we provide comprehensive overview of contraceptives and discuss how contraceptives information and services are fundamental to the health and human rights of all individuals.
