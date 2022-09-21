Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning patients who use a particular insulin pump system that unauthorized people could access it and change how much insulin a patient receives. The pump at the center of the FDA alert is the Medtronic MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pump System, including models...
FDA・
aarp.org
Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks
A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
WebMD
Philips Respironics recalls masks used with breathing devices
Sept. 7, 2022 -- Medical device maker Philips Respironics is recalling some masks used with breathing machines because of potential risk of serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced. The masks have magnetic headgear clips or straps that can interfere with implanted metallic medical devices and cause...
neurologylive.com
Philips Respironics Recalls Masks for BPAP and CPAP Machines After Safety Concerns
In a recently submitted medical device report, Philips reported 14 serious injuries and 0 deaths related to the use of the recalled masks. According to an announcement from the FDA, Philips Respironics has recalled several of its masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines because of a serious safety concern. Specifically, the recalled masks are for patients weighing more than 66 lbs, except for the Wisp Youth Nasal Mask and Therapy Mask 3100 NC/SP, which are for patients 7 years and older weighing more than 40 lbs.1,2.
verywellhealth.com
Can Frequent Urination Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Frequent urination may be an early sign of diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by the body’s impaired ability to produce or respond to insulin as it should, leading to high blood sugar (glucose) levels. When blood sugar levels are too high, the kidneys must work harder to eliminate excess glucose from the blood. This can cause excessive thirst and frequent urination.
Healthline
Glaucoma Surgery: Types, Complications, and Recovery
Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve. This condition generally affects peripheral vision first but can lead to blindness over time. Causes of glaucoma vary, meaning that there are several treatment options depending on your individual case. Medication and surgery can help prevent or slow further vision loss, although there’s no cure.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
scitechdaily.com
Better Blood Sugar Control Could Reverse Diabetes-Related Brain Damage
The new study suggests that damage in the brain caused by Type 1 diabetes could be reversible for teens. According to a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications, teens with Type 1 diabetes who tightly control their blood sugar levels may be able to lessen the disease’s damaging effects on the brain, effects that have been shown even in younger children. The results suggest that improved glucose control might actually enhance brain structure and function in youth with Type 1 diabetes, bringing them closer to their non-diabetic counterparts, according to researchers.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Racz catheter: The alternative to surgery
The Racz catheter method originated in the US. It is used to effectively eliminate the causes of long term back pain. The recognised therapy method was developed by Professor Gabor Racz, from which the corresponding name of the catheter is derived. The Racz catheter is used for both chronic and...
Medical News Today
What to know about medications for diabetic neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes. It refers to nerve damage due to long periods of high blood sugar levels. In addition to controlling blood sugars, some medications are available to help manage neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels...
physiciansweekly.com
A Three-Year Study of Hypoglycemia and Glycemic Control After Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
Effects of randomization studies affiliation 6 lack city information, which was required by established norms. Verify that the city is correct and update if necessary. Results on the effects of tight glycemic control (TGC) and the resulting hypoglycemia on long-term neurodevelopmental consequences have been inconclusive. The researchers looked into this link in young patients undergoing heart surgery. Neurodevelopmental (ND) follow-up was conducted on patients participating in the Safe Pediatric Euglycemia After Cardiac Surgery (SPECS) experiment between the ages of 30 and 42.5 months. The Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third Edition, was used to evaluate the effects of ND. Patients with moderate to severe hypoglycemia and those with minimal or mild hypoglycemia were compared across TGC and standard care therapy groups using ND ratings. To further evaluate differences between groups longitudinally, the researchers coupled the assessments at 3 years of age with those gathered at less than 30 months of age as a secondary analysis to boost sample size and power. There were no statistically significant variations in ND outcomes across treatment groups or hypoglycemic status among the 269 participants who completed neurodevelopmental evaluation (in-person testing or questionnaires) at 3 years of age (follow-up rate, 31%). When all assessments (conducted between ages 9 and 42.5) were considered, the researchers discovered no differences between the therapy groups. In these longitudinal analyses, children with moderate to severe hypoglycemia scored lower on the Bayley-III cognitive and motor domains than children with no or mild hypoglycemia.
ScienceBlog.com
Common group of viruses strongly linked to type 1 diabetes
A common group of viruses is strongly associated with type 1 diabetes (T1D), new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), finds. The Australian analysis found that individuals with T1D were eight times more likely to...
neurologylive.com
Repetitive Nerve Stimulation Exhibits Positive Association with Inpatient Diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis
Findings from retrospective study show that repetitive nerve stimulation is a highly sensitive and specific test for the diagnosis of myasthenia gravis in an inpatient setting, with its results being more rapidly available in comparison with antibody testing. Results from confirmatory antibody testing in myasthenia gravis are often delayed, but...
verywellhealth.com
Testing and Monitoring Diabetes at Home
Type 2 diabetes is caused by excessively high blood glucose (sugar) levels. Glucose provides energy to cells throughout the body. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps glucose enter cells. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body no longer responds to insulin appropriately (insulin resistance) or doesn't make enough insulin. Checking blood sugar levels at home is vital for managing diabetes and helping to prevent diabetic complications.
2minutemedicine.com
Adjunctive glucose-lower therapies do not decrease risk of microvascular complications in diabetic patients
1. No significant differences in vascular complications of diabetes were seen in patients using metformin and adjunctive glargine, liraglutide, glimepiride, or sitagliptin treatment. 2. Adjunctive liraglutide treatment resulted in a small but significant difference in the rate of any cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Micro- and...
womenfitness.net
Muscle Models Mimic Diabetes, Inform Personalized Medicine
Abnormally high blood sugar (glucose) levels can result in Type 2 diabetes when things go awry with the body’s skeletal muscle, which plays a key role in regulating glucose. Scientists are using in vitro (in a dish) skeletal muscle engineering to gain a better understanding of the complex genetic and environmental factors underlying diabetes. This involves putting lab-grown, healthy skeletal muscle tissues in a state resembling diabetes — high glucose and high insulin — or growing skeletal muscle from diabetic patients’ muscle stem cells.
MedicalXpress
When surgery for endometriosis is the answer
Endometriosis is a painful condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus. While it most commonly occurs in the pelvis, it can occur anywhere in the abdomen or pelvis. Dr. Megan Wasson, a Mayo Clinic medical and surgical gynecologist, says it's a quality-of-life...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Getting Your A1C to Target
By now, hopefully you’ve realized how important knowing your A1C result is, as well as what the result means, and how often to get an A1C test. Now comes the not-so-easy part: how to lower it, if it’s above your target. Lowering your A1C often takes a multi-pronged effort, and typically involves a combination of medication and lifestyle factors. Let’s take a closer look at what’s involved in getting your A1C to target.
