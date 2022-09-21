City Manager Appoints Matt Smith Interim Chief of Police

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – While a nationwide search is being done to replace the present vacancy, City Manager Greg Caton has named current Deputy Chief Matt Smith as the Interim Chief of the Grand Junction Police Department.

After starting his career in law enforcement at the Cortez Police Department, Deputy Chief Smith joined the Grand Junction Police Department in 1999. For the past three years, Smith has served as the department’s deputy chief. He has overseen the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center as well as the Operations division, which includes patrol and all other uniformed staff, as well as the Services division, which includes investigations, training, the Internal Affairs Office, the Records Department, and the Property and Evidence Lab.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Chief Matt Smith to serve Grand Junction as our Interim Police Chief,” stated Greg Caton city manager. “Matt has a proven track record of strong leadership for our police department and exemplifies department values of professionalism, integrity, compassion, and service. In his new role, Matt will continue to build on strong relationships that exist between the department, our community, partnering organizations, and local businesses,” continued Caton.

Smith has advanced through the ranks in the Grand Junction Police Department, starting as a Sergeant and ending as a Commander and Deputy Chief. As part of his special assignments, he took part in the Grand Valley Joint Drug Task Force as a detective, served as a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) officer, and oversaw the Community Resource Unit, School Resource Officers, Code Enforcement, Professional Standards, the driving program, firearms, patrol tactics, and SWAT.

“I am honored to serve the people of Grand Junction in this new role as Interim Chief,” stated Chief Smith. “It is also my privilege to lead an exceptional group of women and men who have dedicated their careers to protecting the lives of those who live, work, learn, and play in our community.”

In addition to being a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, and the FBI National Academy Associates, Smith is a veteran of the United States Navy. Smith has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University and has completed the 58th session of the Senior Management Institute for Police and the 271st session of the FBI National Academy. Smith also took the SWAT Command Decision-Making and Leadership course offered by the National Tactical Officers Association.

