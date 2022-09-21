Read full article on original website
Don't Worry Darling Reviews Are Here, And Florence Pugh's Performance Shines Amid The Tepid Reactions
The reviews are in for Don't Worry Darling, and we've heard about the on-set rumors, but what about the movie itself?
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Olivia Wilde Dodges Question About Feud With ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Florence Pugh: ‘The Internet Feeds Itself’
Olivia Wilde isn’t commenting on alleged tensions between her and Florence Pugh, the star of her movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” When asked at a Venice press conference whether Wilde can “clear the air” about the alleged falling out with Pugh, the director said: “Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And...
Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Targets $20 Million Debut as Off-Screen Drama Fuels Interest
Is it true that, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as bad publicity? “Don’t Worry Darling,” a movie that’s been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by relentless off-screen controversies, will test that adage as it debuts in 4,000-plus North American theaters over the weekend. The Warner Bros. film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is expected to generate $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes drama isn’t dinging initial ticket sales. It may even be lifting them. Some independent tracking services indicate that inaugural returns could reach as high...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
digitalspy.com
Don't Worry Darling's ending explained - what does that final moment mean?
Don't Worry Darling ending spoilers follow. Despite the brouhaha leading up to the debut of Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, the dystopian thriller is on track to perform well at the box office. And while profit is certainly one measure of success, so are reviews – and the latter have been mixed.
digitalspy.com
Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder confirms Netflix release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder which has had some tipping Pugh for an Oscar nomination. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Room writer Emma Donoghue. It stars Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a tiny village in the Irish Midlands to observe 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy).
Box Office Preview: Controversy-Ridden ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Could Surprise With $20M-Plus Opening
After weeks of making headlines for one controversy after another, director Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature Don’t Worry Darling could surprise in its box office debut this weekend with $20 million-plus. Official tracking and Warner Bros. are being more conservative in projecting $17 million. But based on advance ticket sales, exhibitors are giving a range of $20 million to $24 million (some think it could score even more).More from The Hollywood ReporterPioneers Award 2022: Hollywood Bonds Over 007 Producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. WilsonOlivia Wilde Addresses Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Chris Pine's Spit-Gate'Woman King' Box Office: The Secret Behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't Worry Darling Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
The cast of Don't Worry, Darling is stacked to the brim with talent. Here is where you might have seen these cast members before.
ComicBook
Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Reportedly Had Intense "Screaming Match" While Filming Don't Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde's new movie Don't Worry Darling is finale opening in theaters – but the immense cloud of drama that's hung over the film doesn't look like it's over yet!. The latest rumors swirling around Don't Worry Darling corroborated some of the first rumors about the film – namely that there was some serious conflict between Wilde and her star Florence Pugh. In fact, the latest report says that Wilde and Pugh had nothing less than an intense "screaming match" back in January 2021, while shooting the film. As Vulture reports:
Don’t Worry Darling Review: A Mystery Missing Momentum
There are certainly some instances of legitimate cleverness that are revealed in retrospect, and you can meet the logic of the world halfway with certain elements, but there are also a lot of big things that don’t line up, and they undermine the film.
The Feminist Dystopia Don't Worry Darling Isn't a Big Idea Movie. It's a Dumb Idea Movie.
If you have heard anything about Don't Worry Darling, it's probably behind-the-scenes gossip about the movie's stars, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, plus director Olivia Wilde, and their off-screen spats (and spits?). It's rarely a great sign when the drama behind the camera overtakes the drama in front,...
Amid Don't Worry Darling Rumors, Florence Pugh Writes Heartfelt Message And Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The Film
In the midst of the rumors surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh went on social media to share a heartwarming message about the movie and some pictures she took during the production.
Collider
New 'Cloverfield' Movie in the Works With Babak Anvari Tapped to Direct
A new Cloverfield movie is in the works with director Babak Anvari tapped to helm, according to Deadline. Anvari is best known for his chilling Persian language horror film Under the Shadow. He also directed the high-concept thriller Wounds, and most recently directed the Netflix crime thriller I Came By.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Brings In $3.1 Million in Thursday Previews
Despite all the controversies, from spit takes to on-set tensions between actors, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling looks like it will be just fine in terms of its box office gross, so no need to worry on that front. Wilde’s sophomore directorial feature grossed $3.1 million in preview showings ahead of its official release on September 23.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: PR Fiasco Be Damned, Olivia Wilde’s Movie Could Set Box Office Precedents
Olivia Wilde’s 1950s suburban drama “Don’t Worry Darling” (WBD) took in a combined $3.1 between Monday IMAX screenings and Thursday shows starting at 4 p.m. These early results buttress expectations that the film likely exceeds $20 million for the weekend (including these totals). Warners gave $17 million as its pre-release projection. WBD didn’t provide a breakdown between the two days, but similar cases have shown the wider Thursday shows usually account for two thirds or more of the gross. If so, that would suggest at least $2 million Thursday. One-day previews for “The Woman King” (Sony) resulted in a $1.7 million...
John Boyega on 'The Woman King,' trying to 'break through' glass ceilings in Hollywood
John Boyega is coming into his own and commanding attention in his small but mighty role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King."
Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
On my radar: Claes Bang’s cultural highlights
Born in Denmark in 1967, Claes Bang got a taste for acting after appearing in a secondary school version of the musical Hair. He played the lead in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning film The Square in 2017, a role that brought him international attention after years of working in Danish theatre, TV and film. Since then, he has played the Count in the BBC’s 2020 version of Dracula, the murderous uncle in Robert Eggers’s film The Northman and the nasty husband in Bad Sisters, currently on Apple TV+. His next film, It Is In Us All, is out now.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Movies All Share ‘a Pretty Consistent Theme,’ She Says
During her time in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in several major sci-fi franchises, summer blockbusters, and well-loved indie flicks.
