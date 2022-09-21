Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Longer-lasting HIV antibody treatments could offer a one-shot alternative to maintenance therapies
Antiretroviral therapy has had an enormous impact on treating HIV infections around the world. The millions of people currently taking these treatments under medical supervision can reasonably expect to reduce their viral loads to undetectable levels, eliminate the risk of transmission and live a normal life span. However, antiretroviral therapy is not without shortcomings. People need to take these medications regularly for life, and low compliance can lead to drug resistance.
MedicalXpress
Using AI during cancer-screening results in more recommended controls
A polyp is a small growth of tissue in the colon that can evolve into colorectal cancer. Patients with polyps have a higher risk of evolving cancer in the future. "Using Artificial intelligence (AI) during colonoscopy, endoscopic examination with a camera, can be useful to detect pre-cancerous polyps," says Yuichi Mori, doctor and associate professor from the Clinical Effectiveness Research group at the University of Oslo.
MedicalXpress
New way to track peripheral artery disease aids quest for better treatments
Cardiovascular experts at UVA Health have found a new way to track peripheral artery disease (PAD), a serious medical condition involving atherosclerosis in the leg arteries that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The researchers say the approach will greatly benefit efforts to better understand the condition, which diminishes blood flow to the limbs, and to improve treatment options for patients.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential therapeutic targets to prevent hearing loss caused by antibiotics
Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are developing new ways to study why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in people. In a study recently published in Developmental Cell, the researchers explained how they identified the autophagy pathway in hair cells that's linked to permanent hearing loss brought about by aminoglycosides—a class of antibiotics. The researchers also developed one of the first laboratory models that's insusceptible to aminoglycoside-induced hearing loss.
MedicalXpress
Children with COVID-19 more likely to develop type 1 diabetes, study finds
A small team of researchers with members from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and the MetroHealth System has found a link between children who contract COVID-19 and an increased risk of developing type 1 diabetes. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Network Open, the group describes their analysis of health records of children and adolescents during the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Remdesivir-resistant version of COVID-19 detected in organ transplant recipients
Recent studies have shown that patients with weakened immune systems—which enables the virus that causes COVID-19 to remain longer in the body, copy itself, and continually change—may enable the development of new, slightly different versions of the virus (variants). These patients include those treated with drugs that suppress the immune system to keep it from rejecting a newly transplanted organ.
MedicalXpress
Health care workers need better training to support immigrants' mental health needs, study shows
As the immigrant population in the U.S. grows, so does the need for mental health care in the communities where they live—a problem spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study from Rice University and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio finds health care workers need better training on communication, mental health and culture to support immigrant mental health needs.
MedicalXpress
Prenatal steroid treatment may improve survival, reduce complications for extremely preterm infants
Steroid treatment before birth appears to improve survival and reduce complications among extremely preterm infants, according to a new study. Antenatal steroid therapy, given to women at risk of preterm delivery, causes the fetal lungs to mature and has been shown to improve survival and reduce complications among infants born from 24 to 34 weeks of pregnancy. However, previous studies of the treatment for infants born between the 22nd and 23rd week—those at greatest risk for death and disability—were inconclusive.
MedicalXpress
Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet
Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
MedicalXpress
Can I get the flu from touching surfaces? Researcher says no.
In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus was everywhere—stuck to our cellphone screens, smeared on our mail, dangling from doorknobs, even clinging to our cereal boxes. Except that it wasn't. Despite public health guidance suggesting surfaces be disinfected to stop the spread of COVID-19, the virus...
MedicalXpress
National study confirms that mRNA vaccines protect against serious COVID-19 during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
Machine learning provides insights into neurobiological and nosological bases of mental illness
Much attention has been drawn to the use of classification models for clinical diagnoses since machine learning was introduced to psychiatric research, but there are still practical challenges. Meanwhile, the trend of using machine learning to identify neurobiological features and provide the new insights for the nosology of mental disorders has emerged.
MedicalXpress
Anxiety during pregnancy can lead to earlier births, study finds
Women who experience anxiety about their pregnancies give birth earlier on average than those who don't, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The study, which examined the relationship between pregnancy length and different measures of anxiety, could help doctors understand when and how best to screen for...
MedicalXpress
Looking at light radiation to halt viruses in their tracks
Historically, viruses have contributed to the most significant human diseases. They include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), various influenza viruses and SARS-CoV-2. As one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, the 1918 influenza pandemic, caused by an H1N1 virus, was responsible for tens of millions of casualties in the early twentieth century.
MedicalXpress
Living donor transplantation offers a safe alternative for liver transplant patients
Demand for donor livers for transplant patients outstrips supply with over 15% of waitlist patients dying after a year. A new international study offers support for increasing the use of living donor liver transplantation (LDLT) in Western countries and reducing the imbalance between organ supply and demand. This study is reported in the Journal of Hepatology.
MedicalXpress
New model of care improves type 2 diabetes outcomes in Indigenous Australians
Research shows an innovative model of care that includes a weekly nurse review and an injection of a drug known as Exenatide-LAR significantly improves sugar management for Indigenous Australians with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in remote communities. Diabetes affects Indigenous Australians at alarmingly high rates—more than three to four times...
MedicalXpress
Rising food prices hit less-healthy older adults hardest, poll suggests
Three-quarters of people over age 50 in the United States say the rising cost of groceries has affected them somewhat or a lot, and nearly a third say they're eating less healthily because of increased food costs, according to new poll findings. But food cost inflation has hit certain groups...
MedicalXpress
Can robots have morals? Robots' decisions on forced medication evoke doubts
A study, recently published in the European Journal of Social Psychology and completed at the University of Helsinki, investigated people's judgments toward decisions made by nursing robots. Based on the study, it seems that human sensitivity and empathy are required from AI-based medical applications in order for patients to consider...
MedicalXpress
Fecal transplantation: An effective remedy for life-threatening intestinal infections
Fecal transplantation in the intestine is an effective cure—and far superior to today's standard treatment—for a life-threatening infection that affects between 2,500 and 3,000 people in Denmark every year. That is the conclusion of a new study conducted by researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital which...
MedicalXpress
The challenges arising from the collaboration between epidemiological modelers and visualization researchers
Academics in City's giCentre, Professor Jason Dykes, Professor Jo Wood, Dr. Aidan Slingby and Dr. Radu Jianu, have co-authored a research paper published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A revealing some of the challenges, solutions, and recommendations springing from the collaboration between epidemiological modelers and visualization researchers. Their...
