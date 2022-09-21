ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate

Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!

The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
MedicalXpress

Poll: Increasing violence in emergency departments contributes to physician burnout and impacts patient care

Violence in the nation's emergency departments is increasing. More than 8 in 10 emergency physicians believe the rate of violence experienced in emergency departments has increased with 45% saying it has greatly increased over the past five years according to a new poll conducted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Marketing General Incorporated (MGI).
The Conversation U.S.

How to keep kids curious – 5 questions answered

Kids are naturally curious. But various forces in the environment can dampen their curiosity over time. Can anything be done to keep kids’ curiosity alive? For answers to this question, The Conversation U.S. turned to Perry Zurn, a philosophy professor at American University and author of three books on curiosity, including “Curious Minds: The Power of Connection,” which was released in September 2022. 1. Is curiosity abundant at birth? Curiosity is a natural capacity, present in nonhuman animals as well as in humans from a very young age. Beings of all sorts seek information, explore their environments and innovate new ways of...
MedicalXpress

Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis

A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
MedicalXpress

What is a Hispanic biobank?

A growing number of people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. That has the medical community looking closer at diversifying information and samples that can apply to a broader patient population. Dr. Richard O. White, a Mayo Clinic community internal medicine physician, says biobanks, including the Jax Saludable Biobank, are...
MedicalXpress

Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women

Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
thebiochronicle.com

How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog

Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
CBS Minnesota

When should kids be allowed to have a phone?

MINNEAPOLS – If you have a child between 6 and 12, there's a good chance they've asked you for a cellphone.    The average age for a first one in the United States is about 10 years old. So, when should kids get a phone? The surveys vary slightly, so let's go with common sense media. Fifty-three percent of kids have a cellphone by 11. Of 8-year-olds, it's 20 percent. WCCO spoke with Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin of the Mayo Clinic Children's Center, who also chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council on Media and Communication."I try to avoid recommending one specific age,"...
TODAY.com

60 brainteasers for kids with answers

Kids needing a brain break may be able to find one in a quick brainteaser. Brainteasers are a fun activity for kids and families, but also encourage critical thinking skills. Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” told TODAY Parents that as both a mother and former teacher, brainteasers for kids are a staple.
momtastic.com

Make The Transition To Kindergarten Fun And Easy With Kindi Kids

It’s a German tradition in many families that when a child starts kindergarten, they get a “wundertüte.” I don’t have many memories that I can say I vividly remember from being a toddler, but I distinctly remember waking up to find a wundertüte (meaning “wonder bag”) next to my bed, left there by my Munich-born parents. So as to not have him feeling left out, my parents left a smaller version by my younger brother’s bed.
MedicalXpress

Examining better-tolerated treatments for migraine pain

Migraine is a genetic neurologic disease that often goes undertreated. It's more than a typical headache. Sometimes migraine headaches come with pain so intense they can interrupt day-to-day activities. The good news says Dr. Amaal Starling, a Mayo Clinic neurologist, is newer migraine headache treatment options are available that are...
MedicalXpress

Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory

Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MedicalXpress

Keeping aggressive cancer cells in check by blocking a protein responsible for repairs

Every cell has two mechanisms for repairing DNA single- or double-strand breaks, which can be induced by such factors as environmental toxins, chemotherapy, or ionizing radiation. The first one consists of the DNA repair genes BRCA1 and BRCA2, while the second one is an enzyme called poly-(ADP-ribose) polymerase, or PARP1 for short. These tools are used by both healthy and malignant cells. They ultimately do the same thing and can substitute for each other. If DNA repair fails because the damage is too extensive, the cell initiates its suicide program—apoptosis—and destroys itself. This process has become a target for cancer treatments.
MedicalXpress

How an addicted brain works

Addiction is now understood to be a brain disease. Whether it's alcohol, prescription pain pills, nicotine, gambling, or something else, overcoming an addiction isn't as simple as just stopping or exercising greater control over impulses. That's because addiction develops when the pleasure circuits in the brain get overwhelmed, in a...
