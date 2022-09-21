ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

54% of Americans say their mental health issues like anxiety and depression are directly related to student loan debt

By Renée Onque, @iamreneeonque
CNBC
 2 days ago
blahblahblah
2d ago

My mental health problems, stress and anxiety are directly related to these whiny bunch of babies with expensive degrees that won’t the blue collar workers to pay their debts for them

603
COsborn
2d ago

They chose to go into debt, because they chose to go to college. Wish they’d chose to pay it back instead of just whining about it. Screw Biden for give them a pass to get votes.

343
chaos442
2d ago

me and my family are stressed about your student debt too. for some reason I now have to take on the debt you benefitted from and that gives me stress.

278
