Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”
Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.
The Wonderland of Lights returns to fairgrounds
The Wonderland of Lights is returning to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds from November 25 through December 25. Last year, the holiday drive-thu experience helped launch a new family tradition for almost 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities.
2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie
Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
Thriller movie filming in Saugerties casting actors
A thriller feature film is casting people to play background actors, as well as actors with small speaking roles. The filming will be taking place in Saugerties, Kingston, and Pine Plains.
Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston
If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
American Idol Superstar Performing in Kingston this Week
I will admit that I was one of those people that was addicted to American Idol when it first came out. We’d never seen anything quite like it, with the funny auditions, the brutal honesty of the judges, and the true talent of many of the contestants. I watched it and loved it for a few years before moving on to whatever the next big show was.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties man still missing after hospital discharge in Poughkeepsie a week ago
Saugerties Police along with family and friends are asking for help in finding Brandon Edwards, a 30-year old male from Saugerties. Edwards disappeared on Sep. 16 when he was discharged from Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, and has had no known contact with anyone since. According to a Facebook...
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
Enjoy Haunted History With The Maritime Museum In Kingston, New York
Ok so you might not see any skeletons on board but that doesn't mean that the Hudson River Maritime Museums Lantern tours during the month of October are a bit eerie, Some might even say downright scary. Haunted stories of the Hudson River and more are the themes of these...
Historic Wappingers, NY Barn Demolished After Early Morning Accident
An early morning accident in Wappingers ended with a demolished historic building. In the early morning hours of September 22, 2022, it was reported by that parts of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls were closed due to an accident and fire department activity according to Dutchess County Emergency Management on Facebook.
thenewsofthehighlands.com
Highland Falls has a new place to eat
Tikal Grill celebrated its grand opening last week. On September 15, 2021, Tony Arroyave took a leap of faith and opened a restaurant on Main St. in Highland Falls. On September 15, 2022, he took another leap of faith and opened a second one — this time with partners Henry Morales and Amparo Giron — on Main St. in Highland Falls.
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend
The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
newyorkalmanack.com
A Catskills Native & A Notorious NYPD Shootout
Another policeman, a four-year old girl, and three perpetrators were also killed in the incident, and 12 others — mainly innocent bystanders — were wounded. Edwin Churchill had been born in Liberty on June 16th, 1897, one of the four sons of William and Elizabeth Keough Churchill. He enlisted in the Army in April of 1917, and served for two years during the First World War, after which he joined the New York City Police Department.
Amazing Catch: HV Athlete Grabs Aaron Judge’s 60th Homerun
It was like winning the lottery. A Westchester County baseball player attending City College came away from last night's Yankee game with more than he bargained for after catching Aaron Judge's historic 60th homerun. Here's how it happened, and what he ended up receiving from the Yankees in exchange for the ball.
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
Neil Gaiman Signed Over 1,000 Books for Hudson Valley Book Store
Neil Gaiman is one of the biggest authors in the world but he lives in the Hudson Valley and he does what he can to support his local bookstore. There's a good chance you know who Neil Gaiman is already or at least heard the name before. His novels have been New York Times best sellers and have been adapted to film and television. Gaiman is even a Professor in the Arts at Bard University.
Newburgh, New York Pizza Shop Goes Crazy For Pepperoni Pizza Day
Every pizza lover seems to be celebrating the big day for America's favorite pie. I don't know why this slipped my radar but did you know that it was Pepperoni Pizza Day. Did you order a pepperoni pizza to celebrate today? Maybe you celebrated without even knowing it was pepperoni pizza day. Most Americans eat pizza at least once a week.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman hit by car on Poughkeepsie sidewalk (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A video posted to several social media platforms on Monday afternoon shows a car driving west on the sidewalk of Main Street in Poughkeepsie, striking a woman, and continuing on the sidewalk toward Market Street. The incident happened on the sidewalk on the south side of Main...
Don’t even think about knocking on these doors in Suffern
Suffern Mayor Michael Curley says the village has been receiving complaints from residents about people knocking on doors, and so they're updating the village's "No Knock Program."
