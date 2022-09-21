ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”

Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Wonderland of Lights returns to fairgrounds

The Wonderland of Lights is returning to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds from November 25 through December 25. Last year, the holiday drive-thu experience helped launch a new family tradition for almost 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston

If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

American Idol Superstar Performing in Kingston this Week

I will admit that I was one of those people that was addicted to American Idol when it first came out. We’d never seen anything quite like it, with the funny auditions, the brutal honesty of the judges, and the true talent of many of the contestants. I watched it and loved it for a few years before moving on to whatever the next big show was.
KINGSTON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
thenewsofthehighlands.com

Highland Falls has a new place to eat

Tikal Grill celebrated its grand opening last week. On September 15, 2021, Tony Arroyave took a leap of faith and opened a restaurant on Main St. in Highland Falls. On September 15, 2022, he took another leap of faith and opened a second one — this time with partners Henry Morales and Amparo Giron — on Main St. in Highland Falls.
HIGHLAND FALLS, NY
examiner-plus.com

The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Catskills Native & A Notorious NYPD Shootout

Another policeman, a four-year old girl, and three perpetrators were also killed in the incident, and 12 others — mainly innocent bystanders — were wounded. Edwin Churchill had been born in Liberty on June 16th, 1897, one of the four sons of William and Elizabeth Keough Churchill. He enlisted in the Army in April of 1917, and served for two years during the First World War, after which he joined the New York City Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Neil Gaiman Signed Over 1,000 Books for Hudson Valley Book Store

Neil Gaiman is one of the biggest authors in the world but he lives in the Hudson Valley and he does what he can to support his local bookstore. There's a good chance you know who Neil Gaiman is already or at least heard the name before. His novels have been New York Times best sellers and have been adapted to film and television. Gaiman is even a Professor in the Arts at Bard University.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman hit by car on Poughkeepsie sidewalk (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – A video posted to several social media platforms on Monday afternoon shows a car driving west on the sidewalk of Main Street in Poughkeepsie, striking a woman, and continuing on the sidewalk toward Market Street. The incident happened on the sidewalk on the south side of Main...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
