Violet, LA

New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet

By Chris Miller
 5 days ago

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling. "After obtaining information from NOPD that Swearington may be in St. Bernard Parish, agents with the Special Investigations Division opened an investigation," the sheriff's office said. "During the course of their investigation, agents located Swearington at a residence in the 2800 block of Acorn Drive in Violet." Swearington was booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison. St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Pohlmann reminds St. Bernard residents to be smart when meeting strangers about items advertised for sale online. “If you're selling, buying or swapping items through online marketplaces, you need to use extreme caution,” the Sheriff said. “Always meet in a public place where there is a high volume of pedestrian or vehicle traffic.”

